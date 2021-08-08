Olympic calendar and events to watch on Saturday | Entertainment





The Olympics come to a close this weekend, with the closing ceremony on Sunday. However, several events are still in full swing, with medals being awarded on Saturday in baseball, basketball, football and more. Here are some must-see events on Saturday. Remember that Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of US Eastern Standard Time. Artistic Swimming: Medals will be presented in the team finals of the artistic swimming free routine. The event airs at 6:30 a.m. ET. This is the final artistic swimming competition of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Baseball: Japan will face Team United States in the baseball gold medal game. The game, to be held at Yokohama Baseball Stadium, will be broadcast live at 6 a.m. ET. Basketball: The final men’s and women’s basketball games will be on Saturday. The women’s bronze match will be at 3 a.m. ET and the men’s bronze match will be held at 7 a.m. ET. The gold medal game for women’s basketball will take place at 10:30 p.m. ET. However, if you are interested in the men’s gold medal game, the US men’s team game will be replayed on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. after it originally aired on Friday. Equestrian: The top equestrian teams will face off Saturday at 6 a.m. ET in the Show Jumping Team Final. This will be the last equestrian event of the Tokyo Olympics. Rhythmic Gymnastics: Ten gymnasts will compete in the ball, hoop, clubs and ribbon in the individual final of the rhythmic gymnastics all-around competition. The event airs at 2:20 a.m. ET. Later, at 10 p.m. ET, eight countries with five gymnasts each will compete in the group all-around final. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm the listing. Fault! There was an error processing your request. Soccer: The final soccer game of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is on Saturday at 7:30 a.m.ET. In the men’s gold medal match, Brazil and Spain will face off at the Yokohama International Stadium. Athletics: The final athletics events will take place throughout the day on Saturday. Medals will be awarded in the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays, the women’s high jump, the men’s 1500m, the women’s 10,000m and the men’s javelin. Events will begin at 6 a.m. ET. Later, medals will also be presented in the men’s marathon at 6 p.m. ET. Volleyball: Several key matches in men’s and women’s volleyball will take place on Saturday. The men’s bronze medal game will be at 12:30 a.m. ET, while the men’s gold game will be at 8:15 a.m. ET. The women’s bronze medal game will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET, and the women’s gold medal game will be played the next day. here is yourcomplete guideon how to watch the Olympics and thefull program. Between two events, consult our galleryof the most memorable photos from the Games to date. The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

