Kathy Griffin returns from hospital | Entertainment





Kathy Griffin returns from the hospital after her cancer diagnosis. The 60-year-old actress recently revealed she has stage 1 cancer in her left lung and needs half of the organ removed, but she’s back home by train to rest after his operation. Sharing a clip on her Instagram account of her reunion with her dogs, she captioned it: “Home from the hospital and greeted by my PAWfessional certified medical recovery pack by my board.” In Kathy’s original post, she revealed that she “had never smoked”, and said doctors were “optimistic” that she would beat her cancer and continue to have “normal function with her breathing.” She said, “I have to tell you something. I have cancer. I’m about to have an operation to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I do. never smoked! “The doctors are very optimistic that this is the first stage and contained in my left lung. I hope there will be no chemotherapy or radiation after this and my breathing should be working normally.” At the time, she also said she hoped she would make a full recovery after the operation and be “up and running as usual” within a month. She added: “I should be ready to run as usual in a month or less. I’ve been trying to get back to work for four years, making you laugh and having fun, but it’s going to be okay. (Sic ) And Kathy then praised the COVID-19 vaccine, adding, “Of course I am fully vaccinated against Covid. The consequences of not being vaccinated would have been even more serious. Please stay up to date on your medicals. It’ll save your life. XX00, KG. (Sic) “

