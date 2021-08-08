Brian May teases possible Bohemian Rhapsody movie sequel | Entertainment





Brian May says a sequel to the movie “Bohemian Rhapsody” is in the works. The Legend of the Queen has revealed that there has been talk of a possible sequel to the blockbuster movie, which starred Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, but Brian admits it would be “hard to keep up.” previous exit. He said: “We are looking at it. Yes, we have looked at ideas. It’s going to be difficult to follow that one because neither of us could have predicted how huge it was going to be. We put a lot of heart into it. and soul to do it and no one could have predicted for it was greater than Gone with the Wind. “ Brian insisted that it would have to be a “great script” for him to accept the film. Speaking in a live Instagram chat with fans, he added: “But, yeah, we think maybe it could happen, but it should be a great script. understand that. “ Brian previously admitted that he still thinks of Freddie – who passed away in 1991 – every day. He explained, “We were completely blown out of the water. We just sat there in disbelief. And we didn’t get over it for a very long time. I’m not even sure now, but there is. had a two year period where we were crying and behaving irrationally, almost denying the existence of the queen. I couldn’t stand the thought of being kept in this place. But you get by until some point. “And now I realize that Queen is in me and I’m in Queen, and that can’t change. And we’ve got to the point where it now seems like Freddie is with us. It doesn’t seem like he is anymore. be gone because he’s in everything we do. I can never go a single day without thinking about Freddie. “

