



The 75th Annual Howard County Fair begins today and ends August 14. Here is some information just provided in line: Event calendar : The two parades (still my favorite) are: Sunday (August 8) at 2:00 p.m .: Grand Opening Parade and 37th Annual Friendship of the West Volunteer Firefighters Parade Publicity Saturday (August 14) at 5:00 p.m .: Parade of floats DAILY EVENTS: Rides and games: from Monday to Friday

2:00 p.m. 11:00 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

12h00 23h00 Children and critters (located in barn 6) Barn hours: 9:30 a.m. 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. 8:30 p.m.

(CLOSED EVERY DAY FROM 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.) Small farmers barn: Open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pig races From Saturday August 6 to Wednesday August 11 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Bingo hall Open daily at 6 p.m.

Pony rides 10 am-10pm

AG displays DAILY

Farm products DAILY RIDE SPECIALS: Saturday August 7. And the 14

Armband

12 pm-4pm $ 20

4-8 p.m. $ 25

Both armbands are valid all day Sunday August 8

Armband $ 22 Mon 9, Wed 11 and Fri 13th.

$ 20 Armband Tuesday August 10

Evening with friends

2 armbands $ 30

1 cuff $ 20

For Buddy Night groups, both riders must be present to purchase Thursday August 12

Dollar day

All trips $ 1

$ 10 minimum purchase per transaction

Credits (replacing individual paper tickets) will also be on sale daily

100 credits 10 $

200 credits 20 $

550 credits $ 50 All cards and armbands will have a one-time activation fee of $ 2. Advance sale byCertifkid.comwill be $ 17 Please click here to download and view the entertainment catalog! Here is a map provided online: https://howardcountyfairmd.com/print-fairgrounds-map/ I hope to go out someday this week and take some photos for the readers… and hopefully catch up with some people. Scott E

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scotteblog.com/2021/08/07/75th-annual-howard-county-fair-begins-today/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos