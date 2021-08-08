Hollywood rewind | Girl with a Pearl Earring: Scarlett Johansson looks stunning in this coming-of-age piece

For over a decade now, the Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson was seen in an action avatar, kicking the nemesis in the stomach and flying in her iconic red braids. But the Oscar-nominated actor is obviously not just an action hero, nor a mere beauty queen, as she was identified during her early years in the film world. Over the course of her nearly three-decade career, Scarlett has portrayed a variety of women onscreen and, to her credit, she was good in many of them as well. One of those films is the little-known period drama Girl with a Pearl Earring. I say few recollections because despite such a solid cast and multiple Oscar nomination, the film is rarely brought up in a discussion when someone mentions the film’s main stars – Scarlett Johansson and Colin Firth.

2004 director Peter Webber is set in the 17th century and is adapted from the novel of the same name by Tracy Chevalier. The functionality deviates a lot from the source material and as a result we are missing some links and details of the events. However, where editing helps is that it makes Girl with a Pearl Earring even more concise and precise. The film, unlike the novel, is solely focused on the relationship between revered artist Johannes Vermeer (played by Colin Firth) and a peasant worker Griet (Scarlett Johansson). It is their bond that helps to highlight not only the unspoken tension between them, but also the blatant class division, from which their friendship has suffered.

The plot unfolds as follows: Johannes Vermeer hires a worker from his mansion to be his assistant and pose as a model. Vermeer’s boss (Tom Wilkinson) has his eyes on Griet and even tries to rape her. To appease him, Vermeer suggests that he paint Griet for him instead. Vermeer’s mother-in-law lent her daughter’s pearl earrings to Griet for the portrait, and it ultimately became one of the Dutch painter’s masterpieces.

Scarlett Johansson was only 17 when she was cast for the role of Griet. But the maturity with which she handled such a layered role is there for everyone today. Not only did his expressions betray his desire for a better situation in life for Griet, but his almost unrequited love for his “master” shone on his face as well. Colin Firth was calm, subdued like Vermeer, and that was intentional since the actor understood from his research that Vermeer was something of a recluse. What helped the film’s case was certainly its exquisite cinematography, handled by Portuguese cinematographer Eduardo Serra. He skillfully played with light and color so that the real world could reflect a sense of similarity to Vermeer’s paintings.

The management of the film by Webber and its various themes must also be recognized. Whether it is the unsaid romance divided by class, or the sheer injustice our heroine has suffered not only from men, but also from women; being a poor young woman who also happens to be conventionally beautiful was considered a bane by society. In many ways, Girl with a Pearl Earring was a coming-of-age story of Griet realizing that the world will continually punish for having ambitions higher than where she stands now, whether in her personal life. or professional.

You can watch the movie on Google Play.