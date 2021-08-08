Broadway, Hollywood costumes on display in the center of New York Morning Journal





Mark Kennedy New York Most of the Broadway scenes may still be dark, but Times Square has places where the costumes shine. Over 100 costumes from shows such as “Hamilton”, “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Wicked” are part of this summer’s new exhibit and are carefully handcrafted, which is not always appreciated from the mezzanine. It reveals the beauty of the clothes. theater. “Show the stopper!” “Spectacular Stage & Screen Costumes” opens Thursday, with tickets for $ 29 and access for seniors and children for $ 24. All proceeds will go to the Costume Industry Union Recovery Fund. The costumes were borrowed from Broadway hits such as “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”, “The Lion King”, “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Moulin Rouge”. “Musical”, “Chicago”, “Charshaw”, “Frozen”, “Aladdin”, “Wonderful Mrs. Maisel” TV, “Saturday Night Live”. There are also costumes for the James Bond film “No Time to Die” and Aresa Franklin’s upcoming biopic “Respect”, cruise ships, Disney World, American Ballet Theater, Martha Graham Dance Company, New York City Ballet and San Francisco. ballet. The 20,000-square-foot, two-story exhibition space at 234 West 42nd St., formerly the flagship of New York City for the sporting goods chain Modell’s, has been transformed into an immersive area where models wear sports clothes. Visitors can see real artisans in the beaded, painted or stitched workspaces of the outfit, demonstrating the hard work to get into the garment. Full Service Cooperative Brian Bryce Said: Established John Christiansen Costume Shop and Costume Industry Union. Sally Ann Parsons, owner of veteran bespoke house Parsons-Meares, who made Nala and Simba’s costumes for The Lion King, will send a team to demonstrate how to make corsets and bodices. One of our jobs is to be a storyteller and tell the story of the whole work, but we support the character of the performer, she said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to show what we do.” The Union was born during a pandemic to advocate for the survival of New York City’s bespoke costume industry. It is made up of 56 small businesses and independent artisans unique to New York and the surrounding area, many of which focused on making masks and surgical gowns during a pandemic. Members lost a total of over $ 26.6 million in revenue last year. “The coalition was formed to really support our collective survival, and we are sincere competitors, but because we all work together on the same show, I know us all and we all have a network,” Bryce said. Thinc Design, a global design company founded by former theater designer Tom Hennes, designed the exhibition space as a journey into the world of costume making, complete with video, photography and music. “I think it’s an industry that’s pretty invisible to the average person, but it’s made up of this wide variety of artisans, craftspeople, and artists who have absolutely exciting work to see up close.” Henneth, who donated his business, said. service. The costume can be magical, but it is a nod to the current climate. With the exception of the designated unmasked area, all guests in the space are required to wear masks throughout the exhibit, regardless of their immunization status. Organizers hope to raise awareness of the hard work the show puts into costumes, facilitate the resumption of Broadway shows, and provide something to support eager ballet and theater fans before the venue returns live. is. “It really celebrates the combination of talent, skill and imagination and underpins the entertainment industry in general, especially a part of theater, film, television and ballet and beauty,” said said Hennes. to augment. ___ Online: https://www.showstoppersnyc.com ___ Mark Kennedy can be found at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

