‘Reservation Dogs’ creator talks about new FX seriesExBulletin

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

And finally today we take a trip to rural Oklahoma, specifically Okmulgee, Oklahoma, home of the Muskogee Nation. This is the setting for the new FX comedy “Reservation Dogs”. The highly anticipated series follows the exploits of a group of Native American teens who hang out, make jokes, and sometimes get into trouble with the law, all in the name of raising enough money to travel to California. The show is a breakthrough in the portrayal of Native Americans on television, both on screen and behind the camera. Each writer, director and regular series in the series is Indigenous.

Seminole and Muskogee filmmaker Sterlin Harjo created the show with Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi. I spoke with Harjo about the show, and he said the show got together after realizing that they both shared similar experiences as Indigenous people from two different countries.

STERLIN HARJO: Yeah. I mean, you know, Taika grew up in New Zealand. I grew up in rural Oklahoma in a town called Holdenville, about 5,000 people. And, you know, there’s obviously a lot of differences between New Zealand and rural Oklahoma, but also a lot of similarities. And, you know, over the years I used to tell Taika stories from home. And he told me stories from his home. And, you know, it just became a shortcut.

And, you know, one of the things that became clear was that all of the stories we tell were always funny. And the natives, like, pictured in Hollywood, you know, you never see that humor. You never – it’s always so serious and so sad or depressing. And, you know, we were like, well, let’s make it funny. Let’s make a comedy because that’s how our – it’s really a reflection of our communities. They are hilarious. And we are survivors. And a lot of the reasons we survived are because of our humor.

MCCAMMON: I want to talk a bit more about the series in particular. It focuses on this group of teenagers trying to get to California. They hope to escape what they see as a dead end life on the reserve. But at one point, the main character, Bear, meets the Spirit Guide in a dream. And the spirit guide tries to persuade Bear not to go.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “RESERVATION DOGS”)

D’PHARAOH WOON-A-TAI: (As a bear) I won’t be here forever, so …

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As a character) The moment we’re born we’re going to die.

WOON-A-TAI: (As a bear) No, I mean California.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) California. Oh yes. Oh yes. Is that where you’re going to go? You are going to run away, to go west, dreaming big. They all just want to run away. We are all fleeing.

WOON-A-TAI: (As a bear) I’m not running away.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) OK, well, until then, you better go to the clinic. This nose looks [expletive].

MCCAMMON: What are you trying to bring out with this scene?

HARJO: I mean, I think this character in general, you know, he’s obviously playing into the stereotypes about what I think most non-natives think of us because of the portrayal of natives in cinema over the years. years. I mean, we were the zombies, right? We were living dead. We were faceless, soulless beings that John Wayne and all the other cowboys had to get rid of in the name of Western expansion. We were the obstacle to progress. And that was obviously, like, not right at who we really are.

But we have this image of who we are that has been presented time and time again throughout history. And so, you know, it’s often, I think, hard for people to admit that maybe that isn’t right. So this character, I think, represents that. It also allows the non-native public to joke with us. That means, look, I know that’s what you think we are, but we’re gonna invite you, and we’re gonna make fun of it together. And we’re also going to talk about the truths that are also enveloped in this stereotype because some of them are true.

But in the end, we’re gonna, like, let you join in on the joke. And we will laugh about it together. And I think this character really represents that and kind of helps the audience understand this contemporary world, because it gives them something that they’re more familiar with, even as ridiculous as it is, they’re more familiar with that image. of who we are.

MCCAMMON: So every writer, director, and regular series on the show is Native American. Why was this important to you? And was it difficult to achieve it?

HARJO: It wasn’t difficult because FX is really great. You know, there’s a – I think the – “Atlanta” had an all-black writer’s room. I’m – you know, every time I said I wanted an all-native writers’ room, they, you know, didn’t bat an eyelid. It wasn’t even a question. And the amazing thing about having an all-Indigenous writers’ room is that we weren’t afraid. I think if we had a 50-50 room or something the non-natives would have been afraid to go where we went. But because we have this fatherhood and because we have this lived experience, we were not afraid to go somewhere. And we weren’t afraid to use humor. And we were – and there was a shortcut in that humor and storytelling, you know, that we didn’t have to sit down and explain to people what we were talking about, you know.

Like, that makes the show much better. And I think people identify with that. I think non-natives will watch it and feel that authenticity. And they will feel the details and nuances of this world. And it’s just like – and I think it gives the audience permission to devote themselves to the story. And then you can immerse yourself in the story, the drama, and the comedy. And I think that’s really a key part of this show.

MCCAMMON: I mean, I feel like in any community where you have communities within communities, this thing happens when you walk into the room with other people like you and, like, there is a shared language like the one you are talking about. But there’s also, like, everyone is different, right?

HARJO: Yeah.

MCCAMMON: Was there something that really surprised you? Or did you feel like – were there times you were, oh I didn’t know other tribes were doing this or that – did you just have weird times of insight, of surprise? or hilarity?

HARJO: Well I think the surprise was how similar our communities are. You know, like people who grew up on a reservation in California or New Mexico, our experiences are so similar. You know, it’s quite surprising how similar we are in this kind of shared experience as a tribal people and also in the history of what happened. I think that was the most surprising thing, is that we are so similar just like the differences were small in comparison I think.

MCCAMMON: Even though you’re in, like, different parts of the country and …

HARJO: Exactly. Different origins, I mean, different customs, different things, different languages. But we all have this shared experience.

MCCAMMON: It must almost feel like a family reunion.

HARJO: Yeah. It was really interesting, like, but, I mean, also, like, I love that we all have these native writers. I mean, like I said, I was like, I think people would be scared, you know. There would have been a little more control of what we say, I think. And I think that …

MCCAMMON: And, like, don’t mean to offend, right?

HARJO: Exactly, okay, like a PC side, you know.

MCCAMMON: Because there’s this thing that you can – within the band, you can say whatever you want to say. Yes. Yes.

HARJO: Exactly. And people don’t tiptoe around. Like, we’re getting right to the point. And that gave us the freedom to go really hard, you know. And I think that’s what this show needed. It had to be. He needed this freedom.

MCCAMMON: So for people who know less about this world, what do you want them to take away from the series?

HARJO: I want them to see that natives – I mean, it’s easy. It is that we are human. And we are funny. And we are a lot more alike with non-natives than they realize. And they’re going to feel the things that we feel. And they will feel the shared human experience told through this story. I want them to recognize the hope that runs through the entire series. And also, you know, we are beautiful. We are dark. We are funny. Were sad. We are all of those things that make up a human being. And I think it’s that easy. Like, I just want them to see us as humans and enjoy the ride with us too.

MCCAMMON: It’s Sterlin Harjo, creator and executive producer of the new series “Reservation Dogs”, which airs Monday on FX. Sterlin Harjo, thank you very much for being with us.

HARJO: Thanks for having me.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.