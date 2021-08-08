Kashmir will once again become Bollywood’s favorite destination: Sinha

“Study in progress for the cable car to the Shri Amarnath shrine”
Excelsior correspondent JAMMU, August 6: Lt. Gov. Manoj Sinha said today that Kashmir will once again become Bollywood’s favorite destination after the launch of the new “Film Policy” yesterday by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, albeit he maintained that the rush of tourists has multiplied in Union Territory as a message has gone outside as people greet visitors.
Click here to watch the video “In recent years, Bollywood had avoided Kashmir for some reasons. Yesterday we released a new film policy. When drafting the new policy, we consulted stakeholders. Some unexplored areas have also been listed, ”Sinha told a news channel on the sidelines of an inauguration function of the office-cum-Yatri Niwas of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine council in Srinagar. He expressed confidence that the old days of Bollywood film shooting in Kashmir will return. “Bollywood is also very excited to return to Kashmir,” he said. He said the Prime Minister was building the ‘New India’ and that ‘we are here building the’ New Jammu and Kashmir ‘. The territory of the Union of J&K will wholeheartedly join the “Amrut Mahotsav” coinciding with 75 years of celebrations of the independence of the country. When asked if he would advertise certain districts as free from militancy, Sinha said there was no need to do so as people visit Jammu and Kashmir and get their thoughts on it. Stating that tourism has multiplied in Jammu and Kashmir, the lieutenant governor said that a message had been sent that the inhabitants of the Union territory welcome tourists and that is why they come in large number. During Shri Amarnath Ji’s pilgrimage, Sinha said a study is underway to provide cable car facilities to the holy cave shrine. “The study was entrusted to an organization to determine the feasibility of the cable car project for the cave sanctuary located in the Himalayas of South Kashmir,” he added. It can be mentioned here that the annual pilgrimage to Shri Amarnath Ji shrine has been suspended for the second year in a row due to the COVID pandemic while in 2019 the yatra was cut short by about a fortnight before the decisions of the 5th. August of the central government to repeal the special status. of Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Regarding employment, the lieutenant governor said last year, the unemployment rate in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was 19.6% according to a survey by an independent organization. while in June of this year it fell to 10.6%. “We are well placed than Rajasthan, New Delhi and Goa in the unemployment rate,” he added. Sinha said the government is doing a good job in Jammu and Kashmir which has led to peace, prosperity and development. “A bad narrative broadcast by special interests will not work,” he said. The lieutenant governor also mentioned the increase in the district’s capital budget this year, from Rs 5,163 crore to Rs 12,160 crore, and said that 80 percent of the work would be completed in one year and 20 percent in two years.
