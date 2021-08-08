



1/6 New deals that Bollywood fans will see soon

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor (Luv Ranjan's untitled next): The meeting of two Kapoor is always a great event. The same can be said about Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor joining hands onscreen for the first time in Luv Ranjan's upcoming untitled. Fans can only wonder what separated the successful duo for so long and fans would surely be behind this duo.

Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez (Cirkus): This one is going to be a very energetic duo. Jacqueline Fernandez, not only a good actress but also known for her crazy dancing skills, the actress is teaming up with the ever-energetic actor, Ranveer Singh, for their comedy film Cirkus. To make it even crazier, the film is directed by Rohit Shetty and that surely makes the project all the more interesting for everyone to see about the dashing and highly anticipated duo of Ranveer and Jacqueline.

Vijay Varma and Alia Bhatt (Darlings): A fairytale journey has come true for Vijay Varma when he was specifically asked for his role in the film Darlings by the film's producer and main heroine, Alia Bhatt. Having previously worked together in the movie Gully Boy, this time audiences have the opportunity to take a closer look at the duo, with the latest release being a more distant teaser.

Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda (Liger): The film that makes Ananya Panday the youngest pan-Indian star in India also associates her with Vijay Devaraconda for the very first time in her career. With the two actors set to make their Southern Industry and Bollywood industry debuts respectively, the stakes are higher and fans are eager to see the new couple on screen.

Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar (Badhai Ho 2): Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are both not only commercially successful artists but also a pair of critically acclaimed actors. Fans must surely look forward to this pair as much as the stars themselves.

Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey (Jayeshbhai Jordaar): Ranveer Singh is set to star alongside Arjun Reddy celebrity Shalini Pandey. The actress who has worked across three industries is set to star in a social comedy genre film with one of the best actors Bollywood has to offer and it sure doesn't get any better for the fans than that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.filmibeat.com/photos/feature/fresh-pairings-that-bollywood-fans-will-get-to-see-soon-72957.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

