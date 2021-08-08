Enigmatic star Rekha might not be seen onscreen often, but every time she does, she turns heads because of her timeless charm. Ever since the evergreen icon first appeared on screen to feature Star Plus’ new show Ghum Hain Kiskey Pyaar Meiin, fans were looking forward to seeing her again. Well, making their wish come true, StarPlus finally upped the excitement quotient up a notch by releasing the show’s latest promo again starring none other than legendary actor Rekha Ji.

We all know that Bollywood actors also make select appearances on small screens every now and then, but have you ever wondered what the real reason was for that special brief appearance? One of the most recent examples is that of Rekhaji making a special appearance for Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiins promo. An industry source shared, “There is no parallel with Rekha Ji! We all know her charisma is limitless and she was also part of the first promo when the show launched. of the show is inspired by one of the most melodic tracks in Bollywood and this song has a special place in her heart. It’s really wonderful that she is also part of the second promo which is about problems in paradise for the love story of Sai & Virats in the series. “

Also, according to industry sources, the Bollywood Diva has a huge sum of money, to the tune of around Rs. 5 to 7 crore for the one minute brief appearance in the promo! Now that’s a serious moolah, we have to say it.

