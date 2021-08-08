On Fahadh Faasil’s birthday, seven acting tips from actor Malik. To look at

Fahadh Faasil, who turned 39 today, is the new national sensation. An actor who works mainly in the Malayalam industry, he has not found national recognition on the back of a box office bargain where success is measured in crores, he delivered it one good movie at a time, with one measured performance after another.

He is perhaps what one can call a superstar in the web space. He owns delivered four films in less than a year, and his work is expected in Kerala and abroad. The reason for its popularity, which transcends language barriers, is its grounded and ingrained performances. He sticks to things he knows well. It extracts distinctive characters from its surroundings and brings out the drama that goes unnoticed in the rush of our everyday life. Unlike other mainstream movie stars, he doesn’t play it safe. He takes full advantage of his job which offers him a unique opportunity to enter any character that titillates his curiosity. It is a privilege, indeed.

Fahadh’s performances were not the same. A mean man who knowingly allows rape (22 Female Kottayam), a misogynistic megalomaniac who wants to control the will of every woman he sees (Kumbalangi Nights), a little guy who gets emasculated every day by his giant father ( Joji), a gentle and innocent man who fights for his lost honor (Maheshinte Prathikaaram), an emotionally disturbed man with a divine complex (Trance), Fahadh explored the hidden variations of very familiar emotions. And he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

So how does he do it? Here are some interesting tips from Fahadh Faasil’s interviews that might reveal how he solidified his position as champion of the new wave of Malayalam cinema.

Follow your inspiration, but stay original

If you didn’t already know, Fahadh Faasil had given up acting and traveled to the United States to pursue engineering studies after his first film Kaiyethum Doorath turned out to be a disaster. But, he returned to India and gave another acting shot, thanks to Irrfan Khan. He (Irrfan Khan) made acting so easy and I was fooled. Upon discovering Irrfan Khan, I decided to drop out of engineering school and return to India. ACT IN FILMS, Fahadh wrote in his eulogy after the actor’s untimely death.

Do what you believe in

Sometimes we end up doing things that don’t match our passion or beliefs just because it’s a popular thing to do. Fahadh Faasil avoids opportunities which do not satisfy the artist in him. I chose films that I believed in. I think I’m here only because I didn’t do the other 50 movies, he told indianexpress.com in a recent interview.

Use music to get you in the mood for a scene

Oscar-winning actor Heath Ledger is said to listen to Oscar-winning songwriter AR Rahman’s Bombay theme whenever he had an emotional scene to play. Fahadh Faasil has his own method of using music to get a feel for the film he is working on.

Focus on the here and now

Fahadh Faasil doesn’t seem to have, say, a five-year or ten-year plan. Just focus on how you can use a given opportunity to the best of your ability and don’t dwell too much on the ifs and buts.

Trust your instincts

Most of the time, we tend to make certain choices even when our gut feeling tells us otherwise. But not Fahadh Faasil. He approves or rejects a movie based on what his instincts tell him at any given moment. He doesn’t sleep on his decisions.

Have an attitude of gratitude

Never take your audience for granted. Because Fahadh Faasil knows that he is nothing without the public who supported each of his experiences, encouraging him to make bolder choices.

Aspire to inspire

It’s not always about what you can get out of all of the wonderful opportunities that life has to offer. Fahadh Faasil wants to create a rich body of work, which would one day inspire more people to take the step of faith as he did. “If you look at someone who is trying to be a good actor, he has to be brutally honest with reality. He has to know what is going on around him and accept it,” is his advice.