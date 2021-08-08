Live Nation gives artists the option to issue vaccination warrants for concerts





As the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to rise, its inevitable promoters and concert venues will begin to take the necessary precautions for spectators. On Friday August 6, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino released a statement on changes to the COVID-19 practices of entertainment companies in Live Nation theaters in America. According to a message obtained by Daily Double Hits, performers attending Live Nation events will have the option of requiring vaccination or proof of a negative test result for fans who wish to attend their shows. Live Nation is giving all of its employees until October 4, the day the company’s offices reopen, to be fully vaccinated. They will not be allowed to enter any premises or offices until they have taken the vaccine. It has been great to see events making such a strong comeback in the United States, with the demand for concerts and festivals continuing to exceed expectations, writes Rapino. We are working to make sure that we reopen in the best possible way for the staff, artists, team, fans and communities in general. Our teams worked together to put in place new processes so that artists performing with Live Nation in the United States can require all attendees and staff to be fully vaccinated or test negative for entry there. where the law permits. We think this is a great model, and we have already implemented it successfully in many major salons, including Lollapalooza. We know people are eager to come back to the live events, and we hope these measures will encourage even more people to get vaccinated. It’s the first thing anyone can do to take care of their surroundings, and we encourage as many salons as possible to embrace this model. Further in the message to employees, Rapino says: We have seen great enthusiasm for vaccination among our staff so far, and we want to make sure that we are taking all possible measures to keep you safe. Our business and our industry is all about bringing people together, and vaccines are one of the best tools to ensure that everyone can continue to enjoy live music together. We’ve been through a lot in the last year, and it’s remarkable how far we’ve come. The COVID requirement and precautions come nearly three months after Rapino held a conference call to discuss the entertainment company’s first quarter financial results and outlook for the remainder of 2021.

