Vail Dance Festival launches new music, new choreography

Violinist Jonny Gandlesman has performed live music at eight Vail Dance festivals.

Christopher Duggan, Daily Special

Violinist Jonny Gandlesman has performed live music at eight Vail Dance festivals and this summer he made his debut with three new violin solos he has commissioned. Each of the three pieces will accompany the dancers while choreographers Michelle Dorrance, Lauren Lovette, Lil Buck and Jamar Roberts will create new works and present them at Mondays NOW: Premieres.

During last year’s shutdown, Gandlesman commissioned a total of 22 violin solos from renowned composers like Christina Courtin, Rhiannon Giddens and Tyshawn Sorey, which the Vail Dance Festival will present in the coming days. The 22 pieces, collectively titled This Is America, reflect life in 2020.

I started This Is America when the pandemic started, Gandlesman said. The world at that time seemed to be a dark place with COVID and elections and police brutality. The national conversation seemed very binary you were either blue or red, black or white, Democrat or Republican, for or against this or that. I found it depressing. It is limiting and in fact, fundamentally, that is not what this country is. I immigrated here in 1995 from Russia via Israel, and my experience was very different, and I wanted to celebrate this place.

The 22 composers represent a variety of voices, perspectives and life experiences; the youngest is 15 years old and the oldest is over 80 years old.

These composers are just a small fraction of an incredible tapestry of voices emerging in this world today, Gandlesman said.

The pieces range from experiential jazz to classical compositions; Gandlesman plans to release the album, This Is America, later this year. Some ask Gandlesman to step out of his comfort zone by singing or playing the mandolin or guitar, which he has never done before. Others call for improvisation; a young Native American composer asks her to create music from fragments that she wrote on the basis of her native tradition. Another piece by an Israeli-American composer simply describes a feeling that Gandlesman must develop and set to music during two of his five movements.

It is also a stretch for dancers and choreographers. While composers and choreographers discussed collaborations via Zoom months before, Roberts didn’t start choreographing Soreys’ piece until June (for Calvin III and BalletX). And, in the true spirit of spontaneous creativity that the Vail Dance Festival encourages, Lovette, Buck and Dorrance began their choreography about a week before its debut.

Gandlesman calls the Vail Dance Festival a playground for the curious, as the dancers bring their vulnerability, patience and bravery to rehearsals and, ultimately, to the stage.

They try anything, Lovette said. It’s a different kind of energy, and we feed off each other.

Lovette and Buck gave the audience a preview of their take on Courtins’ composition during Wednesday night’s UpClose performance. Teaming up and parting, dancing side by side and lifting each other up, the 8-minute piece celebrates the friendship between Buck and Lovette.

It really is a story about us. We’ve been friends for almost eight years, Lovette said.

She describes the music as very bare, intimate and calm, without a lot of catchy rhythms or clear melodies. Tutting forms the theme of the choreography; when Buck and Lovette first met in Vail, he taught her an arm tutoring sequence that she never forgot. It becomes their personal signature, as they mimic very different movement vocabularies, twist, turn, lift and float, while still staying connected. Tutting creates an energy of its own; it is as if they are passing a ball of energy back and forth, sharing the flow, as she points up and she up.

It’s like a memory. I feel like we’re just bringing back this really cool and enjoyable memory, Buck said. It really worked.

Gandlesmans’ live accompaniment adds another fresh element to each of the three pieces. He describes live music as being bigger than music and dancing: it’s about the magical place in between. … Live music (offers) a sense of wonder, luck and risk. You don’t know how it’s gonna be night after night. There is the possibility that the music is affected by the dance and the dance is affected by the music. Nothing ever sounds the same from night to night, and that’s not the point, that’s not the point.

Such a subtle variation brings a unique energy and experience to the dancers.

You end up being hyper in the moment because you don’t go into automatic mode, Lovette said. It’s a super busy moment where you listen to the smallest indication that the note is going to start, and it connects you to the moment. You have to be ready for anything. There is something to look to this moment with music. It’s special for the dancers and it’s special for the audience because they have a new experience that has never been done before.

Mondays NOW: Premieres promises to deliver many new artistic sights, sounds and sensations. Buck and Lovettes’ piece, Stroon, is just one example where two very different people with distinct vocabularies and styles come together in a tender and touching dance. Their play, and the others, offer hope that we can all find ways to come together in our common passions and joys, while still retaining our individuality.