Who is actor Ben Youcef and what is his net worth?





NEARLY two years after her split from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, celebrity chef Sandra Lee has reportedly found herself a new man. This time around, Lee decided to ditch the costumed lawmakers and team up with a Hollywood star. 2 Actor Ben Youcef Credit: Getty Who is actor Ben Youcef? Ben Youcef, 42, was born in Algiers on the Mediterranean coast. He is a nonprofit interfaith leader, as well as a father of two. Youcef separated from his wife in 2019 before filing for divorce in January 2020. The promising actor was discovered by Steven Spielberg in Munich, Germany. Youcef was a renowned stage actor who studied in London before working as a top model at New York City for major designers and advertisers. After moving to Angels, Youcef appeared on Law and order, CSINY, NCIS: LA and Chicago PD. He starred in the 2014 film, The Algerian, based on a story he wrote, and won Best Actor at the Downtown LA and London International Film Festivals. What is his net worth? by Youcef fortune would amount to $ 850,000, by Net job value. Is Ben Youcef dating Sandra Lee? On August 2, Lee and Youcef were spotted having dinner at upscale L’Opera restaurant, according to Sixth page. Lee and Cuomo dated 14 years before parting ways amid allegations he cheated on her, which the governor has denied. A source told the outlet that Lee was feeling great at the end of a weight loss journey she shared with fans. “Between her recent birthday, and feeling well and healthy, Sandra feels especially grateful and blessed for her life right now,” the source said. However, the same cannot be said of Cuomo, whose sexual harassment scandal reached new heights on August 3. A source confirmed People that Lee and Youcef are officially a couple. 2 Ben Youcef reportedly involved with celebrity chef Sandra Lee Credit: Getty “They became friends when they met at a restaurant in Santa Monica in March. It’s very early, but they seem to have an undeniable connection,” the source told the outlet. “But the two take things slow and like to get to know each other. “To meet during Covid was difficult. He quickly became her friend and confidant, “the source added. “He appears to be a good partner as he has a deep understanding of all of Sandra’s worlds, from her professional life to her special care for family and her commitment to philanthropy,” the source said. Asked about the age difference between the two, the source told People: “Ben is 13 years younger, and Sandra struggled with the age difference by refusing to date him at first. “Ben was patient and reassured her that age is just a number.”

