New poll asks citizens “What’s next for downtown Columbia?” “

And we can’t forget Muletown Coffee and Ted’s Sporting Goods.

There are also nonprofits such as Center of Hope and Columbia Main Street, as well as the Columbia Police Department and the Columbia Visitors Center, which will be opening soon.

With such a wide array of places at our disposal, it’s not that easy trying to figure out what is missing, or what should be the next thing that can add an extra layer to the quilt that is the neighborhood of the downtown Columbia.

Granted, the A. Marshall Hospitality poll seems to be looking for restaurant ideas, which somehow limits the options, but that doesn’t mean you can’t speculate on other things that we could possibly benefit from.

If it was a restaurant, it should definitely follow the lead of places like Puckett’s and Vanh Dy’s by incorporating a stage for live entertainment. While there is no shortage of venues here in Colombia, it doesn’t hurt to have one more.

With the way Columbia is developing and events like First Fridays continue to gain popularity, having another downtown stage for bands and artists seems like a no-brainer.

As for the type of food, my first instinct would be Italian or pizza, but then we have Mama Mila’s and Barino’s just steps away in the Columbia Arts District. I’m also a huge fan of Mexican food (who isn’t?), But there is currently a new restaurant being built on East 8th Street which will hopefully generate a lot more traffic in the center. -city.

Columbia is also set to join the Hot Chicken Club of Nashville with the upcoming Big Shake’s, which is nearing completion of its renovation at former Lucille’s Restaurant on South Main Street, the site that would later become 822 South and Bistro. 822.

I don’t mean to suggest a vegetarian or salad restaurant, but that’s really all that’s left when you consider what we have and what we lack.

Maybe it shouldn’t be about the food per se, but the “experience” that the restaurant provides to customers.

While it hasn’t always had the best reputation, one place I miss a lot of people was the 24 hour Sandwich Shop on West 7th which closed a few years ago. It was like having our own Waffle House, in a way, but downtown.

This is something we might consider bringing back, not the restaurant itself, but a place that stays open 24 hours a day for night owls drifting off after a night out in Asgard or Briarworks. The Chuckwagon Grille is pretty much the closest thing we have at the moment, but it’s not exactly “downtown” in terms of its location at the intersection of South Main and East 9th Street.