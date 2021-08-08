I love road trips, says actor Amar Upadhyay: La Tribune Inde





Mona If his fans have taken to the streets until Mihir Virani comes to life in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, actor Amar Upadhyay now has another winning moment with the current show -Molkki, which is a tradition. where girls from poor families are married. for money. A panchayat from the village of Sajjangarh, Rajasthan, decided to stop the regressive practice after seeing the show, which makes Virender Pratap Singh from Molkki (Amar) happy. “I didn’t know what Molki was until I got the offer for the show. What the panchayat did in Sajjangarh is appreciable. What makes Amar even happier is that after Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, this show once again attracted fans in the eight to eighty age group. “I also had this love as a Mihir,” beams Amar. Located in Haryana, for the show, Amar watched numerous videos in Haryanavi and worked with a trainer on sets to prepare for the role. “Last year I got some great deals and chose to go ahead with Molkki.” Amar, a Gujarati who grew up in Mumbai, entered the entertainment industry without any godfather: “With no one to guide me, I rushed into the industry.” At one point, he was struggling with three shows and two to three movies, which made his life difficult. “It was at different times.” Difficult moments Soon seen in the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he says, “It’s gonna be a great movie, a riot of laughs with chilling moments. The pandemic has been difficult, but Amar considers himself lucky. “The first wave was crazy, I didn’t know what to do. Despite all precautions, I was infected during the second wave. If these 14 days of isolation at home were hard, Amar wanted to return to the sets because the work was suffering. At that time, the second lock was in place and filming moved to Goa. “It was two happy months. We shot in a bio-bubble. I spent every evening after filming in the cabanas on the beach. Amar, who started out with modeling and shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Kalash, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and the films Dhund: The Fog and LOC Kargil, adds. “At the start of my career, I struggled to break out of emotional sequences and brought them home. During Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi days, Saira (Banu) mom called me home to meet Dilip ji, because he loved my job. He told me that if I brought any characters home it would ruin my personal life. I learned the lesson from a real master. I stay in shape I don’t eat carbs after 7 p.m. I am a foodie and eat everything: dal, roti, sabji and mithai all day. In my make-up room, I have equipment and exercise between shots. I maintain a flat stomach, but if you ask me to give up food for six pack abs, I will never be able to! Holiday mood I will be living my retired life in Goa – I cannot get enough of its beaches. If anything beats Goa, it’s London, even though I’ve been there so many times and seen it all. I have a lot of Gujarati friends there. I relax by While reading. Currently, I am reading The Testament by John Grisham. Also, I like road trips to Lonwala or Gujarat. I’m inspired by Aamir Khan. I watched the Dangal movie three times to fully understand my Haryanvi accent. [email protected]

