Join award-winning actor and playwright Jim Brochu to watch Wings and more stories from the theater today at 7 p.m. – Times Square Chronicles





Award-winning actor and playwright Jim Brochu has traveled the world presenting exciting programs about the legendary, famous and almost famous of show business. On August 9, he will grace the Guild Hall Zoom with his latest program based on his insightful and fun new memoir,Watch wings. The event takes place Online via Zoom at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets: $ 0 to $ 25, available athttps://ticketstripe.com/eag-jim-brochu Throughout his 50-plus-year career, Jim has assembled an intimate and hilarious treasure trove of intimate and personal stories from the greats of film and theater. Joined by our host, award-winning Broadway icon, EAG member and author ofI slept with everyone: a memory, Sondra Lee, Jim will bring the subjects of his stories to life, filling in all the delicious details. All proceeds from this special one-night-only event will be used to help New York City professional performing artists in need. “Jim Brochu has lived among the stars, from Marlene Dietrich to Zero Mostel to Katharine Hepburn. It’s a constellation! Jim flew there, and in [Watching From the Wings], you will too. »Michael Riedel, New York Post “A fun and educational testimony … [Brochu] paints a portrait of the golden age of Broadway seen through the eyes of someone striving to do it, sometimes living on the outskirts and watching everything from behind the scenes, and sometimes taking center stage. “Steve Schalchlin, excerpt from the preface by Watch wings “Do you want a dish? WhatWatch wingsoffers is a dish that is pure China Wedgwood. Jim Brochu offers delicious stories about celebrities from those he has known, worked with or simply rubbed shoulders with. Peter Filichia, Broadway Radio You may know Jim from his guest host roles on Turner Classic Movies, as well as his many film and TV appearances. Jim Brochu is the only actor in America to win the New York Drama Desk Award, the Washington, DC Helen Hayes Award, the Los Angeles Ovation Award, the South Florida Carbonell Award, and the Palm Springs Desert Star Award, all for Best Actor. of one piece. The play in question was Zero Hour in which Jim performed the great Zero Mostel for over six hundred and fifty performances. He appeared on Broadway in Brigadoon opposite Christine Ebersole and Len Cariou as well as Oliver! with Brian Stokes Mitchell and Melissa Errico. In Washington, DC, he was Willy Clark to Theodore Bikels Al Lewis in Neil Simons The Sunshine Boys. Recently Jim has appeared in the Off-Broadway covers of The Man Who Came To Dinner as Sheridan Whiteside and at the York Theater as Sir in The Roar of the Greasepaint; The little one in the crowd. As a solo cabaret artist he has performed at Feinsteins, 54 Below, the Triad, Metropolitan Room, Birdland and Town Hall. He is married to singer-songwriter Steve Schalchlin, a partnership that is now in its 37th big year. Award-winning dancer, actress and director Sondra Lee first appeared on Broadway in High Button Shoes. She was the original Tiger Lily in Peter Pan on Broadway, a role that has drawn her to millions of people when it aired nationally and globally on television. Sondra has appeared in numerous plays, operas and films, created the role of Minnie Fay in Hello, Dolly !, and danced in Jerome Robbins Ballet: USA. She memorable appeared in Frederico Fellinis La Dolce Vita. Her memoir, I Slept With Everybody, is an insightful and entertaining look at her life in the world of dance and theater. THE EPISCOPAL GUILD OF ACTORS (1923 est.) is a 501 (c) (3) charity. The mission of EAG is to provide emergency aid and support to professional performers of all faiths and to those not experiencing a financial crisis. The Guild is also dedicated to helping emerging artists advance their careers through scholarships, awards and performance opportunities. Throughout the year, EAG hosts events and fundraisers, including concerts, variety shows, play readings and professional workshops. www.acteursguild.org

