Actor, hacker, gamer – our AMC panel leader! | Ahmedabad News

UG dean receives notice of protest from PG students
Health Commissioner Jaiprakash Shivhare has issued a notice to the dean of BJ Medical College over a protest involving PG students over the non-availability of water in the hostel when they returned from their Covid service -19. Since the incident was first highlighted in the media, the health commissioner has berated the dean for not having proper control over his students. The dean tried to explain to the commissioner that he is the dean of the UG section and that the director of the PG section is the supervisor. However, the Commissioner then issued a show cause notice to the Dean, to which he replied that he had received the first notice of his long service and that too for a reason for which he was not responsible.
Chief Justice emphasizes tradition, says rookie lawyers should learn to respect the court
In a videoconference hearing, the question arose about the tradition of honoring the bench by lawyers. The Chief Justice recalled his days of practice and told a seasoned lawyer: Even after our case was over, we would remain seated in the courtroom if the court had to rise after a few cases. Now young people generally do not follow the practice. Traditions must be respected. The chief justice also said seasoned lawyers should teach traditions to younger people. To this the lawyer replied: How can we feed the baby? Let them learn it for themselves. The chief justice insisted on following the tradition and said: There should be dos and don’ts. When we join the bench as judges, we receive a list in that regard.
The devil is in the detail
In recent weeks, an SUV with a conspicuous red sign with gold letters indicating an authoritarian position, parked in the VIP parking lot at Danapith municipal headquarters and no one questioned its owner. Parking lot attendants felt this sign looked like the one Members have on their cars and no one would question. Until a senior deputy municipal commissioner drove past the car last week Tuesday and arrested the attendant. This car claims to be that of the president of the Motherland National Party, who allowed this car to be parked here, the official asked. To this, the attendant admitted that they had not read the thin letters thinking they belonged to a member of Parliament.
Jabs at the wheel do not comply with the rules, according to the Ministry of Health
Rohit Patel, a social worker in the city, had asked for a response from the state government on whether the drive-thru vaccination camps were up to the rules. The response confirmed Patels’ belief. The deputy director of the health service mentioned in his letter that any vaccination booth must have at least three rooms (waiting room, vaccination room and observation room), and a mandatory period of 30 minutes for beneficiaries of vaccination under observation, he said. Thus, the official response mentioned that the driving vaccination did not comply with the rules.
Senior counsel appearing? The client must be an outright criminal
Gujarat’s high court was in the mood to pull the legs of a prominent criminal lawyer, who appeared in court to argue against the PASA invocation against his client. Before he can relate how his client was detained as a person endangering public order for two small gambling cases the judges have started, Since a seasoned lawyer like you is appearing, the client must be an Anglo -Saxon. He must be a 100% outright criminal, only then will he hire you. You wouldn’t appear for a petty criminal. So PASA is justified. The court, however, quashed PASA against the player with a reprimand to the state government for using the preventative measure in cases that do not qualify for the invocation of PASA. One of the judges even commented, I have yet to understand the use of PASA in Gujarat.
