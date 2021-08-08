Babul Supriyo: From a Bollywood sensation to a sidelined politician

From beating a Trinamool Congress heavyweight (TMC) on his electoral debut in the 2019 Lok Sabha election to resigning from politics after being sacked as Union Minister, BJP MP Babul Supriyo has had an eventful career.

Born on December 15, 1970, Supriyo is originally from the town of Uttarpara, in the district of Hooghly, in West Bengal. He learned the basics of music from his grandfather Banikanta NC Baral. Soon he made a name for himself, winning several inter-school and inter-college music competitions and performing regularly for All India Radio and Doordarshan.

He quit a lucrative job at a big bank to pursue his musical dreams. He went to Mumbai in 1992. His hard work paid off as he started producing hit songs like Dil Ne Dil Ko Pukara, Chanda Chamke and Paari Hai Ek Pari. He sang in several films in Bengali and Oriya.

Supriyo made a foray into acting and was cast for the lead role in director Tarun Majumdars’ film Chander Bari in 2007. He later starred in other films.

Besides music, Supriyo had another passion. Sources close to the MP said he had always loved motorcycles and enjoyed long rides. He was inspired by the Argentine revolutionary Ernesto Che Guevera and wanted to travel across the country.

Also Read: TMC Mocks Babul Supriyo’s U-Turn; Bengal BJP keeps silent

The 50-year-old singer-turned-politician has rarely been on good terms with the West Bengal BJP leadership, especially state president Dilip Ghosh. After his defeat in the Assembly elections by a margin of over 50,000 votes, the attitude of the central leadership of the BJP towards him changed.

Supriyos’ icy relationship with the BJP began to come to light when he was sacked from the Union Cabinet on July 7. Following one such social media post, the BJP state president retorted: Would it be okay if he (Supriyo) got sacked?

However, this was not the case when Supriyo first entered politics. He was a blue eyed boy from the BJP in Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made this clear during a rally ahead of the 2014 elections in Lok Sabha when he said: Mujhe Babul Parliament me chahiye (I want Babul in Parliament).

Supriyo stunned the TMC by beating its union leader Dola Sen from Asansol Lok Sabha constituency.

Even though the BJP won just two seats in Bengal in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, with SS Ahluwalia being the other winner from Darjeeling, party sources said Supriyo was awarded the post of minister of State (MoS) in the Union cabinet as the victory was only of its own strength. Ahluwalia won with the organizational support of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.

Also read: Only time will tell what I do next: Babul Supriyo after announcing his decision to leave politics

Supriyo was named MoS for Urban Development, Housing and Urban Poverty Reduction. He later held the portfolios of MoS Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and MoS Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He retained Asansol’s seat in the 2019 election in Lok Sabha by defeating famed TMC actor candidate Moon Moon Sen.

However, his controversial remarks and flamboyant lifestyle were not well received by the BJP leadership. BJP sources say that while Supriyo told RSS leadership he was pushing the Hindutva agenda forward in Bengal, he was told to connect more with people at the local level during the pandemic.

His controversial remarks during a community riot in Asansol in March 2018 and his brawl with a section of students at Kolkatas University Jadavpur in 2019 where he claimed to have been assaulted by them had a negative impact on his political career. .

Supriyos’ humiliating defeat in Tollygunge’s West Bengal Assembly election against Minister TMC Aroop Biswas was apparently the last straw for the BJP leadership. BJP insiders said the party leadership was not happy with his campaign style.

It was more about Bollywood glamor than politics and party advocacy, a top BJP leader said.

Political observer and author Snigdhendu Bhattacharya said DH: The defeat of Supriyos in the elections to the Assembly and the poor performance of the BJP in Asansol were the main reasons for his withdrawal. For example, despite his controversial remark, BJP MP John Barla was appointed Union Minister because the party performed well in his district of Alipurduar.

It remains to be seen whether Supriyo, who has announced he will remain an MP, will make a comeback in politics or step out of the backstage of power.