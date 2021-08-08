Actor Ryan Andrews: My dad had routine surgery and they found out he had Covid. He ended up in the hospital for five weeks

Ryan Andrews (28) is an actor from Donaghmede. He is best known for his role as Sen Cassidy in Fair City and was a finalist in Dancing with the Stars. He runs a theater school with his girlfriend and is a regular at Olympia pantomime.

How did you grow up in Donaghmede?

I was full of energy and in all sports football, GAA, basketball, table tennis and even chess.

Choose three words that describe you.

Cheerful, positive and talkative.

How did you get started in acting?

When I was 10, I saw an ad in the newspaper for auditions for Sing in the rain at the Olympia. I had watched the Gene Kelly movie with my dad and loved it. I have the role. When I wasn’t on stage, I sat backstage and absorbed it all. From that day forward, I was hooked.

Why didn’t high school work for you?

My primary school days were the best of my life. I jumped to school every day full of enthusiasm and had such respect for my teachers. I still do. But in high school, I felt like I was just a number. I had trouble reading and got into trouble because I was bored and disturbing. I was talking all the time. I left school when I was 15. The irony is that now I get paid to read.

Best advice anyone ever gave you?

Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.

The best advice you give?

Give everything 100pc.

Tell us about this new Park N Party drive-in live show.

It is an interactive live show with a stage with large screens and a group of eight musicians, dancers and singing karaoke. I host it with James Patrice. Everyone stays in their car and beeps for the bingo. It’s a bit of family fun, perfect for the unpredictable Irish weather and Covid regulations.

What drives you?

I don’t like the idea of ​​failure. I want to continue to surpass myself to be the best I can be. I work hard and save even more. I just bought a house with my girlfriend.

Acting can be a precarious profession, but you have a different view of it. To explain.

Some people say that being independent can be difficult with all the rejections and not having a stable job, but I see it as a positive. I can have as many different jobs as I want and I have the potential to earn more than someone in one job.

How has Covid-19 affected you?

In January, my father was going to the hospital for routine surgery and they found out he had Covid. He ended up in the hospital for five weeks. They had to put him on his stomach for 16 hours a day. He was in intensive care on a ventilator. On the news, you hear the number of people in intensive care, but when it’s someone you know, that changes everything.

Who are your role models and why?

The amazing ICU nurses and all of the Mater’s catering and cleaning staff. They took such good care of my dad and made us feel like he was the only person in the hospital.

Why did you create your theater school?

It is our bread and our butter. In this game, you must have a few strings to your bow. I created StageKidz in 2017 with my girlfriend Michaela ONeill. She is a teacher. I met her at the Olympia panto and we have been friends since the age of 10. We know what the theater school has given us. It’s about giving children confidence. This year we did outdoor summer camps.

How are your students?

In my day we did it because we wanted to play, but now so many kids just want to be famous. It’s all because of YouTube.

You have been in Fair town for 12 years. Tell us about a weird time when you were recognized

A woman was convinced that I worked at Aldi. When I told her that I was in Fair town, she said, Oh, I wouldn’t watch that.

What are you reading?

I’m not a reader, but realized that I was cutting out a lot of information, so I turned to audiobooks instead. Now when I ride Ticknock I listen to books. The latest is the Art of resilience by Ross Edgey.

Park N Party Family Drive-in Show will take place in the Black Box Galway in August 27-29. Tickets for the August 28 show were still available at the time of going to press.See thelivedrivein.ie