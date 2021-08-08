INTERVIEW: Evolution of an actor

Manoj Bajpayee

In a conversation,tells us how he improves with each role he tests

It took many years for the masses to truly love and accept me, shares a humble Manoj Bajpayee. Patience, perseverance and dedication allowed the actor to carve out a niche for himself in showbiz. Ahead of the release of his next film, the actor spoke about this new round, the challenges of maintaining individuality and how he looks back over 26 years of his journey.

Extracts:



You have played the role of a cop, spy and soldier on several occasions. While others may have complained about being labeled, you have made these types of roles your calling card.



In 26 years of my career, I’ve played a cop three to four times, an army member three times, an intelligence guy twice, a gangster three times, criminals a few times, and a professor a few times. When you have a decades-long career, you’re bound to play repetitive characters. But, at the same time, the fact that they looked different was because I was more interested in portraying the person than their profession. I focused on the person and not the uniform – that’s how I was able to tell the difference from the last cop I played. Speaking of adversity, I am not someone to prove that people’s opinions are wrong. I’m interested in doing the characters well so that it helps me evolve. With each performance, I try to improve myself. This is what interests me the most.

While THE allowed you to have a new audience with your stellar performance, people have so many expectations too. How do you deal with this?



Yes that’s right, OTT has widened my fan base. Now even children come to me for photos and autographs; they explore all of my past work. It’s so overwhelming; it is quite a compliment and a success for me. The expectations will always be there but I have a certain idea of ​​myself as an actor and what I want to do. It is never about expectations, it is about following your path with conviction and having a singular mind. That’s exactly what I did, oblivious to the pressure. It allows me to keep my feet on the ground and give me a feeling of freedom. I am never afraid of failures, criticism or rejection. I have seen too many rejections; in fact, I have seen more rejections and failures than acceptance or success. I am really happy and humbled that people love my job and I thank God and the public for loving me.

You’ve been accepted wholeheartedly by Generation Z. How do you connect with everyone?



Believe me, there is no secret. I would like to know the secret behind it all. Your question is more of a compliment to me, which I accept wholeheartedly. For Gen Z I’m a new actor and it’s so cool that way. They are looking forward to my new job, so it’s exciting. It’s a great location. I just hope they like everything they watch, even in the future. Unfortunately, 50% of my films are aimed at adult viewers and 50% at everyone. Hope those 50 percent are entertaining enough to keep them liking me (smiles).

With back-to-back critically acclaimed projects, there’s a lot of recognition to come now. How did you continue when you weren’t?



Consistency. I was focused from the start on all my projects. Whether they succeeded or bombed, nothing ever turned me from my own path. My love for acting is pretty huge and it pushes me to really indulge in the projects and the work that I do. Also, if I am not working on a project, I am constantly working on myself. I am more interested in evolving as an actor. It has indeed taken many years for the masses to truly love me but I have never regretted it.

