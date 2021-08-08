Filmmaker Karan Johar is ready to welcome the Bigg Boss series to the digital platform. Entitled Bigg Boss OTT, it will air on Voot and host celebrities from all over. The budget of the series seems enormous since the new house promises to be opulent. The show will be more infiltrated compared to its parent series broadcast on Colors TV.

Karan Johar gives a glimpse of the lavish Bollywood-style Bigg Boss OTT house with the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham theme in the background

In a video shared by Karan Johar, he is seen giving a glimpse of the Bollywood-style house that uses the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham theme song playing in the background. The house looks bright and vibrant and is designed by Omung Kumar and Vanita Omung Kumar.

Omung Kumar said in a statement: This season, the main proposition was to keep the exaggerated element alive. We opted for the bohemian, gypsy, carnival look for the Bigg Boss OTT house. In addition, we also had to make it a home away from home, in the sense that when applicants arrive here, they should want to stay here for a long time. Even though they may regret their home, they should still feel it’s good, or better.

Bigg Boss OTT begins tonight, August 8, 2021.

READ ALSO: Karan Johar Cries After Seeing Mom Hiroo Johar’s Post On Indian Idol 12 – “He Created Stars, I Couldn’t Be Proud Of Him”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with the latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.