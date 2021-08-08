Interview with Joseph Gordon-Levitt | “Acting and achieving for me come from the same space to make things real” -Entertainment News, Firstpost

As his new directorial company Mr. Corman releases to Apple TV +, Joseph Gordon-Levitt discusses the autobiographical nature of the show, taking on multiple director roles and building a global creative community through his HitRecord business.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has collaborated with a galaxy of star filmmakers like Christopher Nolan (Inception, The Dark Knight Rises), Robert Redford (A river crosses it), Rian Johnson (Brick, looper), Spike Lee (Miracle at Sainte-Anne), Steven Spielberg (Lincoln), Robert Zemeckis (The walk), and Aaron Sorkin (The Chicago Trial 7). But his directorial feature film Don Jon (2013) has shown that he can retain his voice while incorporating pieces from all the filmmakers he has worked with as an actor.

Like his new directorial business Mr. Corman exits, First post had access to the actor-filmmaker discussing the autobiographical nature of the series, donning multiple hats of directorial roles and building a global creative community through his business HitRecord. Excerpts edited below:

You started your career in television. You return to the same format years later with Mr. Corman on Apple TV +. How did the switch to streaming work in your favor?

I am really happy to partner with Apple. They really are a forward thinking platform. It’s really consistent with their entire brand. They’ve always been the type who doesn’t just bend by market research numbers, but really invest in and support the voice of the individual. They have always done this with their computers, phones and other products. And now they’re doing it with shows on Apple TV +.

While Apple may have been great partners as you say, Mr. Corman A lot like a “self-partner” project where you play as a creator, actor, writer, and executive producer. Which job was the most difficult and the easiest, respectively?

Listen, I like a challenge. I love acting, for sure, but I’m a movie nerd. I am invested in all aspects of cinema. When I was a kid on film sets, I was always fascinated by: What are they doing with the camera? How do the costumes and props work? Editing, how does it work? How do they add music later? I have always been interested in these tools that filmmakers use. And getting direct means playing with all of these different tools. This is what I really appreciate.

Your director in Start and The dark knight rises, Christopher Nolan, suggested that you don’t lead and act at the same time. But you brilliantly balanced that with Don Jon. How did it go for you in Mr. Corman?

Well, I love the jumpsuit! I understand his concern and look forward to someday achieving something that I am not playing in. I did it on short films.

For me, directing and playing, a lot of it comes from the same muscle and the same sensitivity. And it’s feeling real.

When you play, you want to feel something real. And that’s exactly what you’re looking for as a director: does it feel real to you?

Mr. Corman is just the most recent attempt by your HitRecord creative community to transcend geographic boundaries to create an ecosystem with collaborators of different nationalities. How does this help to continue your growth as a global artist?

I love that you ask that! What better way to get to know people from different cultures with different perspectives than to make art together! And that’s what we do at HitRecords. And it definitely helps my growth when working in traditional entertainment projects like Mr. Corman. Because cinema is very collaborative. Even though I wrote, directed and produced the series, I was working with another writer and another director, and we were all working together to create together. Even the cinematographer, the production designer, so many great actors and so many other people were involved. There is no such thing as making a film on your own. Maybe you can do it today. But that’s not the way we did with Mr. Corman. I know Mr. Corman is a better show thanks to my collaborators than it would have been if I had worked on it on my own.

You said Mr. Corman is “the most me-ish thing” you’ve been into. What do you want to share with the others in your life through this show?

This is an excellent question. It’s the story of a character for whom he has a lot to be grateful for, and he has a lot of reasons to be happy. And he tries to be happy, but he’s not always happy. He sometimes feels insecure and wonders if he is doing the right things in his life. These times can be stressful, but they can also be funny. I found myself in the most difficult times of my life. This is one of the takeaways for me from this show. You can find a sense of humor even in the most difficult and out of control situations and thoughts.

You have recruited talent from all continents through HitRecords. Is the idea behind the business to reach people like your character Josh, who wanted to be a musician but just taught?

One of the things I love about Josh is that he’s a really good teacher. He cares about his students and works hard to help them. I have always admired teachers. What I’m trying to do with HitRecords is try, find, and encourage these people to use their untapped creative voices. They might not feel like doing a movie or a show on their own, but once they have that sense of collaboration or community, it’s a lot easier. And that is the most satisfying aspect of HitRecords for me.

Finally, Josh reminded me a lot of Tom, your character from 500 summer days (2009). Do you also find correlations between the two?

Yeah, I think you’re right. The two characters have something in common, and that’s probably why I was drawn to both. I can’t say that I was necessarily inspired by 500 summer days with Mr. Corman. But they both have these deviations from reality, which was one of my favorite things about 500 summer days. They are both well-meaning and very generous people, but maybe they are wrong because sometimes they are too selfish or have a negative attitude. Look, I’m sometimes guilty of this myself. I am mostly a very positive person but my mind goes to negative places. I try to stop it, I try to say, “Hey brain, don’t do that! But it doesn’t always work. I think it’s very human. Many of us are going through the same thing. It’s a bit universal. That’s the rewarding thing about telling stories of these kinds of characters.

Mr. Corman broadcasts on Apple TV +.