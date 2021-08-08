Arjun Kapoor Slams Report Comparing His Wealth To Malaika Arora, Calls It “Sad, Ashamed” Before Deleting It | Bollywood

Actor Arjun Kapoor in a now-deleted Instagram story slammed a headline comparing his wealth and that of Malaika Arora. Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a few years, having formalized their relationship on Instagram on her birthday in 2019.

On Saturday, Arjun Kapoor took to social media and posted a headline questioning the source of Malaika Arora’s wealth. Malaika, who has worked as an actor, producer and now television host, has had a career that spans decades. Arjun pointed this out when he wrote: “It’s sad and shameful to read a stupid headline like 2021. Of course, she earns well and has worked for so many years to be in a place that cannot. to be compared to anyone and even less to me.

A screenshot of the now deleted post from Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun, in a recent interview with the Hindustan Times Brunch, said he liked how “dignified” Malaika was. “The way she led her life from a woman who started working at the age of 20 until today, an independent woman with her own personality. I have never seen her complain. I’ve never seen her harbor negativity. I’ve never seen her try to change the narrative of things. She just believed in keeping her head down with dignity, letting her job speak for itself, and living a life that allowed her to do so. ‘be happy. I learn from her every day! ” he said.

During a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Arjun was asked to name the one person who really knows him well. He said his “girlfriend” can tell if he’s had a rough day just by looking at him, and that she knows him “inside out”.

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, with whom she has a son, Arhaan. Last year, in an Instagram Live with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun confessed that he would not hide his marriage from fans, but said he and Malaika are not yet thinking about getting married.