BOLLYWOOD BABYLON: Sexual abuse, pornography and suicide chill your spine

The illustrious colors that punctuate countless Bollywood musicals have taken on a darker hue in recent times.
Porn, suicide, and sexual abuse have infiltrated the multi-billion dollar business.
Last week Indian pornstar Nandita Dutta was arrested for allegedly enticing young women to make sex videos using Bollywood celebrity as a carrot.
According to the british sun, just like Hollywood in the 1930s, millions of Indians try to be successful in Bollywood every year.
The payoff can be mind-boggling.
In 2019, the biggest earner was Akshay Kumar, who earned an Imperial amount of C $ 50.5 million.
But there is a dark underbelly that is driven by desperation, a fickle industry, and an artistic ego.
Rejection, failure and abuse do not happen to us civilians on a daily basis, said Dr Sweta Shah. Gulf News.
We are not judged by one or two failures in our lives and we don’t constantly remember them. But the same criterion is not applied to public figures.
SEX ABUSE
Young women in search of fame in Bollywood are particularly vulnerable. Rape and abuse are part of climbing the ladder of success, and the cast is as famous in Bollywood as they are in Tinseltown.
Many are pressured into having sex in order to gain a role on television or in the movies. In 2018, actress Tanushree Dutta became one of the first public figures to go public with an account of sexual abuse. Dutta revealed that she was abused over a period of seven years.
In May 2020, nine top Bollywood players were charged with gang rape and sexual assault of a model in Mumbai.
Indian soap star Prachi Desai has been approached about swapping sex for a role.
BIG IN BOLLYWOOD
Indian soap star Prachi Desai has been approached about making a big movie. There was a catch: she had to sleep with one of the filmmakers.
She said Bollywood bubble: I think that very direct proposals were made to be cast in a certain movie, a great movie, but I said outright no.
TV star Ankita Lokhande was ordered to sleep with the producer when she offered a role. And it’s not just women, tit sun reports.
Actor Ayushmaan Khurana said a casting director told him: I’ll give you the lead role if you show me your tool.
PORN AGAIN
Nandita Dutta has been indicted by cops after allegedly luring two young women into pornography by falsely promising them a big intrusion into Bollywood. The two young women were forced to take their clothes off and be filmed.
Cops are also investigating a similar case involving Bollywood star Shilpa Shettys Raj Kundara’s husband. He is accused of making and distributing illegal films rated XXX.
He was arrested after promising a starlet a role in an upcoming film.
Shilpa Shetty has denied any involvement and claims she was not aware of the exact nature of the content.
MENTAL HEALTH
There is another crisis in Bollywood: the mental health of the country’s biggest stars.
In 2020 alone, 12 A-list actors have reportedly committed suicide.
The COVID-19 pandemic has played a role, and actor Madhavan told Gulf News the industry has played down the negative impact triggered by the virus.
We are not letting out as much as we have been affected because there are a lot of people who end their life because of it and it makes me sad to say that but it is a serious concern how people with a daily wage can handle, says Madhavan.
But Bollywood has lost tens of millions of dollars since the start of the pandemic and many actors have lost their jobs.
Even for someone like me who was fortunate enough to have the best in life, it was not easy to have cash for six to seven months to run their life, Madhavan said.
Your payments just stop one day and it was extremely abrupt.
