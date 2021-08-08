Bollywood actress shows love for sarees on National Handweaving Day





On National Handweaving Day on Saturday, many Bollywood actresses took to their respective social media accounts to express their love for handwoven sarees. Vidya Balan, who is known for her eclectic saree collection, posted a series of images on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a gorgeous magenta saree. She even urged her followers to always celebrate the magical creations of Indian weavers. “The beauty of silk flowers in looms. The artistry and appeal of hand-woven Indian silks is unmatched. Let us proudly wear hand-woven silk products and celebrate the magical creations of our weavers, today and every day! That alone would be a fitting tribute to their passion and dedication to their profession as masters, “she captioned the post. Actress Chitrangada paid special tribute to artisanal workers in Assam by posting a photo in which she is seen wearing a traditional Assamese Mekhela Chadar. “Thank you very much @Sanjukta_Dutta_ for this beautiful saree. I am super excited to wear, a Mekhala Chador, such a special gift on this National Handcraft Day,” she wrote on her Instagram account. On this special occasion, author Tahira Kashyap walked down memory lane and remembered wearing a sari while battling cancer. “This is from December 1, 2018. I finished with 10 chemotherapy sessions. I used spray and powder to cover the areas where I was losing hair. But did I want to run away from the world? ? No! The love of family and friends and especially my faith in my practice has made me believe and know that this version of myself is beautiful too, “she posted on Instagram. Actress Raveena Tandon, among many others, also shared her love for hand-woven products on National Handweaving Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 7 National Hand Craft Day to mark the Swadeshi movement, as it was on this day that the movement was started in 1905. The movement involved the revival of national products and processes. of production. (ANI) (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

