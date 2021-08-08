Ryan Reynolds shares his chances of filming Deadpool 3 next year | Entertainment





Ryan Reynolds says there is a “very good chance” that he is filming “Deadpool 3” next year. The 44-year-old actor worked on a screenplay for his third outing as a wise anti-hero alter ego and although he initially didn’t want to commit to promising it would be shot in 2022, he admitted. that the project is currently in “fairly good shape”, so it is likely that work will start on set soon. When asked if he’ll be filming in 2022, he replied to Collider: The percentage of luck? I do not know. I couldn’t put a percentage on that. I would say it’s 50/50 maybe? We were developing it very actively and putting it in fairly good condition. What is the month of hell? August? Ah next year? Probably damn good. I would say 70 percent. The “Free Guy” actor worked on the script with the “Bobs Burgers” writers, the Molyneux sisters – Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux – and has “a lot” of fun during their regular sessions. He said, “It’s something that’s just a daily process. Writing is kind of like that, you have to allocate time to do it and go away, and I’m working with the Molyneux on that, c ‘was great. They are incredibly talented and so, so smart. They understand this world so much and know how to zigzag when everyone’s expecting a zag so it’s been a lot of fun. ‘Deadpool’ creator Rob Liefeld previously criticized Marvel for delaying the film. The 53-year-old comic book creator suggested that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) had neglected the franchise since acquiring the rights to the character after Disney bought 21st Century Fox. He said in May: “I blame Marvel… blame Marvel that it hasn’t happened yet. “They’re the reason it doesn’t happen. Whatever the puzzle or it doesn’t fit into your master plan, just order it. Okay, order it.” He also admitted that he lacks “faith” in Marvel and believes the rude superhero does not fit into the MCU, which focuses on family films.

