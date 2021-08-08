Delhi police arrest five men, dismantle interstate gang of scammers inspired by Bollywood film Special 26





With the arrest of five men who allegedly tricked people across states into posing as CBI agents, Central District police say they dismantled Iranian interstate gang that was inspired by Bollywood film Special 26. DCP (Central District) Jasmeet Singh said the defendants were identified as Mohd Sabir (52), Mohd Imran (45), Anwar Ali (45), Shoukat Ali Jafari (55) and Mukhtiyar Hussain (35). All of the accused are of Iranian descent and their ancestors came to India decades ago. Currently, they reside in Irani Mohalla, near Bhopal station, Singh said. All the defendants are involved in more than 25 cases and have been declared delinquent (PO) in more than 10 cases. They are also wanted in several cases registered in West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. We received a call on July 27 informing us that 300 grams of gold items were seized by unknown persons after impersonating CBI officials at Bank Street in Karol Bagh. Five men approached the complainant posing as CBI agents and took gold chains under the pretext of checking his bag. We have filed an FIR and started our investigation, Singh said. Shoukat and Anwar have previously been involved in pick-pocketing at the train station posing as hawkers, he said. The men then formed a gang after roping up close relatives. They have adopted a unique modus operandi for the commission of a crime in which they first identify a reputable jewelry market in any state, obtain information about the supplier / agent / clients of the jewelers, and then target them by posing as CBI agents. Usually, they approach the victim under the pretext of searching the premises, and they only recruit tall people with muscular physique to make them look like police officers. All of the defendants used to go to the gym and eat a high protein diet to keep their bodies muscular, he explained. After scanning CCTV cameras at Karol Market in Pusa Road, a stretch of nearly a kilometer, they found the five defendants fleeing the crime scene. We sent our team to Bhopal and found that they were traveling by train. Passenger data was therefore collected from the IRCTC. We found that the five defendants arrived in Delhi from Bhopal on July 26 and had booked their return ticket for July 30, Singh said. After analyzing the IRCTC data, we found that they would travel from Bhopal to Allahabad. A raid was carried out and a train was searched at Jhansi Junction in UP at midnight from where we arrested the five people, he said. Three gold chains stolen from the plaintiff were recovered from their possession, Singh added. Police also recovered seven phones and five fake ID cards from CBI officers.

