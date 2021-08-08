Kesari To Raazi – Bollywood Movies About Unsung Heroes You Need …





From action movies to drama movies, Bollywood has explored many genres. A special category that Indians always like to discover is that of films based on our history. And some talented filmmakers take up the challenge of bringing out stories that showcase the genre beautifully. We have over 70 films based solely on patriotism. Hard to believe? But we do and it’s a badge of honor for Bollywood. As the nation prepares to celebrate its Independence Day this year, let’s take a look at a few gems in this treasure that are all devoted to patriotic sentiments. Every two! India: With Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, the film was released in 2007. The plot of this sports drama is based on Kabir Khan, former captain of the Indian men’s hockey team who then returns to the sport to coach the women’s team to the world. . Cup. It is the emotion of the character of SRK and his desire to see the name of India shine that shines through. As coach Kabir Khan mourns India’s World Cup of Hockey victory, Maula Mere’s unforgettable song never fails to give goosebumps. Kesari: The Bollywood film is based on a historical incident known as The Battle of Saragarhi. It tells the story of Havildar Ishar Singh who leads 21 Sikh soldiers against 10,000 Pashtun invaders. It unveils one of the greatest chapters in Indian history that highlights the courage of our ancestors. On the other hand, the film is sentimental on many levels, the love and pride of our country in the character of Ishar, played by Akshay Kumar, being at the center. Raazi: This remarkable periodical film dates back to 1971 during the Indo-Pakistani War. It presents the story of a young girl who bravely sacrifices everything for the nation and gets married into a bureaucratic family in Pakistan so that she can work as a spy. The meaning of Sehmat’s character and his loyalty to our nation is effortlessly tried out by Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt. Ghazi’s attack: How not to quote a film which depicts the efforts of the Indian naval forces? Critically acclaimed, the Bollywood film The Ghazi Attack also dates back to 1971 when S21, an Indian Navy submarine hampered Pakistan’s flagship submarine, PNS Ghazi, underwater on the east coast of the ‘India. The entire film was shot in a submarine setting with an ensemble cast including Rana Daggubati, Atul Kulkarni, Kay Kay Menon and Taapsee Pannu. With believable performances and a solid storyline, this unsung hero film is a fitting tribute to our Indian naval army. Shershaah: The upcoming Shershaah movie will be the perfect Independence Day 2021 release. Paying a heartfelt tribute to the end. Captain Vikram GL Batra, the film tells the story of a hero who will always be remembered for contributing. With Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead, the film is a historical tale of Vikram Batra who sacrificed his life during the Kargil War in 1999 after capturing two important points in Line of Control. Directed by director Vishnuvardhan who makes his Bollywood debut, the film is about love, patriotism and sacrifice, celebrating the journeys of our brave soldiers. Not all movies are close to our hearts, but there are a few that always have a special place. These five films tell amazing stories that always inspire the patriot in you. Must read: When Raveena Tandon slammed Karisma Kapoor during their horrific catfight: she got me removed from four movies Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

