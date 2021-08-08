Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain to Anushka Sharma, check out this week’s viral Bollywood pics





Posted: Aug 8, 2021 12:50 p.m. 1 / 6 Romantic Getaway from Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain It has been a great week for Bollywood actors and actresses. While some are celebrating special occasions, others are on vacation outside of India. And then there are some who work on back-to-back projects. This week, the paparazzi also had a busy week as several stars stepped out into town for dinner or meetings or for their gym workouts. With young stars like Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan pictured regularly in Kajol spotted on her birthday, the world of Bollywood as well as social media was in turmoil. Tara Sutaria and her boyfriend Aadar Jain are one of those celebrities who have caught our attention. The latter was celebrating his birthday and did it in style on the outskirts of Mumbai with his girlfriend and friends. The photos were a treat for Tara and Aadar fans. Speaking of birthday, Kajol also celebrated his 47th birthday and cut a cake the paparazzi brought him outside his residence. The usually low-profile actress also posed with fans and for the paparazzi on her birthday. Several others whose photos made a splash on social media included Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. Photo credit: Instagram

2 / 6 Cute alert! Anushka Sharma saw it in the UK! The actress who has been in the UK for last month with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika has shared funny photos and treated her fans. Photo credit: AnushkaSharma / Instagram

3 / 6 Lovebirds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reunite Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who have lived in London and Los Angeles respectively for the past few months, reunited this week as the singer flew to London. The couple have been very busy with their own plans, but Nick Jonas took the time to reunite with his wife before kicking off the Jonas Brothers tour across the United States this month. Photo credit: PriyankaChopra / Instagram

4 / 6 Alia Bhatt with Darlings co-stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma Alia Bhatt gave her Darlings co-stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew a big hug as some of them wrapped up the film. The film is Alia’s first production and debuted last month. Photo credit: Instagram

5 / 6 Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra finally! Inseparable rumors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took social media by storm as the duo shared photos from their latest photoshoot. The actors, who will soon star in a movie, delighted their fans with a series of photos as they officially kick off the movie’s promotions. Photo credit: Instagram

6 / 6 Kajol celebrates its 47 years! Kajol was all smiles under her mask as she stepped out of her residence earlier this week and cut her birthday cake with the paparazzi. A few fans had also gathered outside Kajol’s residence and the actress posed with them for a brief minute. Photo credit: Viral Bhayani

