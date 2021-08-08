REVEALED: Sonam Kapoor was offered just Rs 11 for his role in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Bollywood News





There have been several instances in our industry where actors and actresses refused to sign a movie despite having dates and liking the script because the pay was not as expected. However, there were also instances where actors gleefully reduced their fees or worked for free to support a project they believed in or because of personal relationships with the filmmaker. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra spoke about this aspect in his autobiography The Stranger In The Mirror, co-written by Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta, in a few places. Rakeysh had directed Delhi-6 (2009) for which he had signed Sonam Kapoor as the film’s lead actress. The two really enjoyed working together and the filmmaker decided to take her on for his next one, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), also. However, she did make a cameo appearance in the film as the fictional muse of Milkha Singh, played by Farhan Akhtar. Rakeysh wrote in the book that “Sonam Kapoor graciously agreed to play an appearance for a princely sum of Rs. 11 solely for his brief portrayal of Biro. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra also added that she lights up the screen whenever she appears in the movie. Sonam also has fond memories of the film and said that “I am the tadka in the movie”. The main actresses nowadays often do not occupy such roles and, therefore, Rakeysh was quite the praise of the actress. He wrote: “Sonam understood that the movie was not a love story – it was about a score survivor’s meeting with her horrific childhood, and that Isri Kaur, the sister, was his only connection to a past he was reluctant to own and throw away. “ When Bollywood Hungama exclusively asked Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra why she received this amount, he revealed. She chose to accept Rs. 11. She had a special appearance in the film. We both shared an amazing journey with Delhi-6 before that. She told me that she only needed 7 days for the shoot and she congratulated us for trying to say something so beautiful, about the score of this country and the spirit of Milkha Singh. So she also wanted to contribute to the film. It was very kind of him. The presence of Sonam Kapoors helped the film from a marketing standpoint. Both songs Mera Yaar and Put away were used to promote the film and to give an idea that the conventional romantic angle in the film is present. Also Read: Catch Sonam Kapoor Ahuja On Clubhouse Today At 10PM As She Celebrates 11 Years Of Romantic Drama Aisha More Pages: Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Box Office Collection, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with the latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

