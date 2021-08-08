Sara Ali Khan shares a photo of the “delicious dinner” given to her by “mum” Manish Malhotra. See here | Bollywood





Actress Sara Ali Khan shared a photo of the dinner she attended at designer Manish Malhotra’s with her mother, Amrita Singh. Sara took to Instagram to thank Manish for hosting them and also posted a photo of the “delicious dinner” they had. “Thank you for the delicious dinner and the lovely evening,” she captioned a photo on Instagram Stories on Saturday. It showed Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh posing with Manish Malhotra and stylist Ami Patel. She also shared a photo of their thali meal, which appeared to include items like daal, a few sabzis, roti, rice, chicken, and other dishes. She wrote in her caption that “Mum was Manish Malhotra”. Manish Malhotra poses with Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Manish often hosts lavish dinners for his Bollywood friends. In July, he welcomed sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor and shared photos from the meeting. Prior to that, ‘glam girls’ Gauri Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Esha Deol gathered at Manish’s for a dinner, photos of which Maheep shared online. Manish also hosted Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora for lunch. It was also recently reported that the fashion designer is set to make his directorial debut with a film from Dharma Productions. Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Said She Couldn’t Get Into Vaishno Devi If She Committed A ‘Paap’, Watch Her Reaction Sara, the daughter of Amrita and her ex-husband Saif Ali Khan, made her acting debut with Kedarnath in 2018, with the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She followed him with three poorly rated films – Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty; Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali; and Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan. Each of the three films featured some of the greatest male actors of the new generation of Hindi film stars, such as Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan.

