Oklahoma Waterfowl Seasons Set | Sporting activities
Almost every pond and lake in Oklahoma is full, due to one of the report’s many wettest years. If you’re a waterfowl hunter, maybe now is the time to start preparing for a possibly pleasant duck and goose season.
Keep in mind that the dates for the duck season were only given a few weeks before the start of the season. Precisely because of the adjustments with the US Fish & Wildlife Service a few years ago, hunters now have the time to plan their travel days to embark on a nice search for ducks and geese.
The season dates for the 2 zones are: Zone Panhandle October 9 -Jan. 5, with animated youth / veterans / navy days on October 2 and February 5; Zones 1 & 2 Nov. 13-28 & Jan. 4, 30, with youth / veterans / navy days held on November 6 and February 5.
Duck daily bag limits and possession limits have not changed over the past two years, with waterfowl populations remaining stable and nesting conditions good in the high plains. The daily limit for geese is six and will not include more than 5 mallards (only two could also be chickens), three wood geese, two redheads, two mallards, a scaup and a pintail. The daily limit for mergansers is 5, with only two hooded mergansers. The coot restriction is 15.
Goose hunters will be allowed to take two white-fronted geese, eight Canada geese and 50 sweet geese per day this year. The statewide season dates for black geese (from Canada) will be November 6, 28 and December 4, February 13. The season dates for white-fronted geese are November 6, 28 and February 4, December 6. Ross) will take place on the same dates as the Canadian season.
Each year, the US Fish and Wildlife Service establishes frameworks that states use to build their waterfowl seasons. States choose particular dates (and if desired, more restrictive bag limits) within these frameworks for hunters to take advantage of.
Youth waterfowl hunting days will be provided for some time, and the addition of veterans and the energetic Navy (as well as members of the National Guard and Reserves) is an effective way to bring in new ones. hunters in the area.
The Oklahoma Division for Wildlife Conservation said Navy Youth and Waterfowl Days should provide young hunters with the primary alternative to hunting waterfowl in Oklahoma, as are gun seasons. deer and young turkeys. While the number of waterfowl will not be at its peak during the youthful days, a wide range of duck species are generally common and accessible for harvest, as well as resident birds corresponding to wood geese, migratory start of season corresponding to blue-winged teal, shoveler, chipeau and red ducks, in addition to a few end-of-season migrants corresponding to mallards, all open for harvest.
As geese migrate south, they arrive in several parts of Oklahoma at entirely different times. In the northwest (Panhandle and Zone 1), geese generally start arriving earlier and freeze-up occurs earlier than in the rest of the state. As a result, the dates for the Zone 1 season are set barely earlier to provide as many search options as possible.
So that hunters can enjoy the waterfowl seasons, the ODWC introduces the first seasons of resident teals and geese.
Teal season runs from September 11-26 statewide, and hunters can harvest six teals (blue wing, inexperienced wind, and cinnamon) each day, with 12 in possession after day one and 18 in possession after day two. day.
Resident Canada geese can be harvested from Sept. 11 through 20, statewide, and the limits are eight per day, with 16 in possession after day one and 24 in possession after day two. Hunters are required to have the appropriate federal and state licenses and stamps for each of these first seasons.
Sandhill cranes, which are not waterfowl, however, migrate along a path identical to that of geese and geese during a season in Oklahoma. Crane season runs from October 23 to January 23 and is simply open west of I-35. The bag limit of sandhills is 3 per day. A specific sandhill crane authorization is required and can be downloaded free of charge from the ODWC website.
The Sweet Goose Season Conservation Order (COLGS) will run from February 14 to March 30. There is no daily restriction or possession throughout this season. The season is designed to extend the harvest of snow geese, whose numbers have outgrown their breeding habitat. A specific authorization for that season can be downloaded free of charge from the ODWC website.
Additional data and rules regarding research permits, waterfowl stamps, and necessary permits can be found on pages 72-73 of this Oklahoma Fishing and Research Information, available online at Wildlifedepartment.com or where research and fishing permits are available.
Waterfowl surveys canceled
For the first time since 1955, the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Canadian Wildlife Service did not conduct a survey of waterfowl breeding inhabitants and habitat. Citing Covid-19 restrictions and the well-being of biologists, the announcement was made weeks earlier than the planned start of the investigation.
The Service considered the usefulness of running only the US part of the WBPHS and decided that the lack of different knowledge from the cooperating societies, the value of the knowledge collected by the Service alone was not sufficient to justify the danger. and the value associated with a partial investigation within the contiguous United States.
In addition, the Canadian border remains closed to investigative personnel from the US Fish and Wildlife Service, preventing us from conducting investigative operations in Canada, which includes much of the space studied. The CFS has chosen to abandon fieldwork due to the evolving situations associated with COVID-19 in Canada.
Why should we care about Canada and the Dakotas?
Many of the geese that can begin their migration through the Central Flyway, which includes Oklahoma, breed in this area and, with a few exceptions, every duck that hunters will harvest, starting in a few weeks, has started in a wetland over this space of North America.
Canceling these surveys will influence population estimates and harvest administration choices for many duck species and many geese and populations. The Service, in session with Flyway Councils, will use the long-term knowledge of spring / summer season monitoring of these species to make regulatory crop administration selections.
The rules of the duck season are mainly based on the position of mallards in the Mississippi, Central and Pacific flyways, and on the position of 4 species (green-winged teal, common eider, wood duck and duck collared) in the Atlantic Flyway.
The Express Adaptive Harvest Administration methods already exist and have been adopted by the Service and Flyway Councils to develop these rules. In addition, different determination methods or instruments have been developed for species of special concern, as well as pintails, scaups, black geese, spotted ducks and wood geese.
For all duck seasons, the Service used long-term knowledge and modes to predict spring geese abundances and habitat situations in spring 2021 instead of spring 2021 knowledge, which cannot be collected. The results of these forecasts should be mixed with current harvesting methods to find acceptable harvest ranges for the 2022-2023 season. This can ensure the survival of geese and provide research alternatives for the American public.
