How ‘CODA’ star Troy Kotsur broke barriers as a deaf actor on stage and on screenExBulletin

The new cinema CODA premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival to receive rave reviews and a record distribution agreement with Apple. One aspect of the film that impressed both audiences and critics was the supporting performance of actor Troy Kotsur. He plays a father and a fisherman in the story, struggling to understand his hearing daughter’s dreams to sing.

Prior to the film’s acclaimed Sundance debut, Kotsur was once a pioneering stage and screen star, honing his craft despite the structural limitations of an industry that did not always recognize his gifts. “If Troy were a person who could speak and hear, if he was a hearing person, his star would have risen many, many years ago,” says actor David Kurs, who is also artistic director of Deaf West Theater in Los Angeles. “There is a deep respect for him and his work. And so finally seeing him in a place where his work can be seen by a wider audience has been an inspiration.”

Kostur’s vulnerability, expressiveness and humor make him a wonderful actor, says CODA director Sian Heder. “Troy is an amazing improviser and he’s really funny,” she says. “He’s just a tall, handsome guy who has a great face on screen and I think he has incredible charisma and presence. His ASL (American Sign Language) is really creative and really good looking.”



Fisherman, father and driving force of nature

CODA focuses on Ruby Rossi, a high school student who wants to become a singer. She is a “child of deaf adults,” the only hearing person in her family. Ruby’s family is counting on her to express what they sign, a code change for the auditory world. She works on the family boat with her brother, also deaf, and her father, played by Kotsur.

“He’s a bit like a papa bear,” Kotsur signs in ASL, American Sign Language. “There is humor, and that connection is very close.” As the film progresses, Frank tries to understand and understand why singing is so important to his daughter. In a poignant scene, he asks her to sing for him as he tenderly holds her neck to feel the reverberations.

Kotsur says the scene echoes an experience he once had with his own daughter. “A long time ago, when she was in kindergarten, she sang for a class show,” he recalls. “I asked, ‘can I just feel your neck?’ And it was very cute. And then all these years later the movie CODA was a real flashback where I did the same. And now my daughter is learning to play the guitar. So sometimes I just touch her guitar so I can feel it scratch. “



In CODA, Kotsur also pronounces a single word To go. “It took me a long time to practice vocalizing that,” he signs. “Sometimes I couldn’t articulate it, because I couldn’t hear the sound of my own voice. But I just followed my gut and tried to say it with my heart. It was. really an honest, low voice that was portrayed. “

A long road to fame and inclusion on screen

Troy Kotsur was born deaf in 1968. He grew up playing basketball in Mesa, Arizona, where his father was the police chief. He studied theater at Gallaudet University, then began to tour internationally with the Théâtre national des sourds. He finally graduated on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning play Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.

At the Deaf West Theater in Los Angeles, Kotsur starred in Cyrano and other achievements. He has often played opposite Paul Raci, a hearing actor who recently starred in the Oscar nominated film. The sound of metal. In these theatrical productions, Kotsur’s lines were voiced offstage by a speaking actor. David Kurs, artistic director of the Deaf West Theater, specifically remembers Kotsur playing a deaf Stanley Kowalski in A streetcar named Désir.

“When I saw him in this role, I was devastated. I had to lift my jaw off the ground,” Kurs signs in ASL. “There’s the famous scene where Stanley yells ‘Stella!’ and Troy chose in that role to use his voice for that line. It seemed to me that he was making a choice to double the amount of pain or help the character was asking for. “



Before his lead role in CODA, Kotsur mainly played secondary, albeit diverse, roles on screen. “I like to play bad guys and then get chased by the police, which I did in Criminal mindsHe signed. “But he says he struggled to make sure the performers were on set.

When Kotsur begins to recall his first memories of watching stories on the screen, he lights up. “What changed my life so much was when I saw Star wars, the original, when I was 8 years old. I’ve seen it 28 times, ”Kotsur recalls. “It was so visual, the costumes blew me away. I watched it over and over again. And that made me hope that one day I could make a movie. “

So he says it was a dream come true to star in the Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian. In the Emmy-nominated series, Kotsur plays one of the Tusken raiders from a nomadic tribe on the planet Tatooine. The actor also developed a fictitious sign language for the Tuskens of the series. “We kept it very simple in terms of the hand shapes that were used. When the Tusken sees the Mandalorian, it’s the sign: using that flat hand shape, he describes the gaps in the Mandalorian’s helmet. ” (For the creature fans affectionately refer to as Baby Yoda, Kotsur holds his hands on either side of his head to emphasize his big ears.)

Deaf artists deserve stories and opportunities

CODA filmmaker Sian Heder first saw Kotsur on stage at the Deaf West Theater in a production by Our city and Edward Albee play At home at the zoo. He’s now a key part of the on-screen ensemble that helped his film win the Audience Award at Sundance ahead of its streaming and theatrical debut as one of the most anticipated new releases of the year.



The filmmaker says she hopes Kotsur will continue to secure authentic and expansive roles that match her gifts. “There are incredible talents like Troy that writers should write for. Show runners should present him as a character in their writer’s bedroom. Heder says.“ Very often, whether the filmmakers, producers or studios are intimidated by the fact that they have actors who are deaf or that they don’t know how to make their sets accessible, they miss this brilliant performer. “