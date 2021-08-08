Entertainment
Ouch! These Bollywood and TV Celebs Got Trolled This Week
Several celebrities have been trolled this week. Take a look at who’s been trolled this week and why.
08 Aug 2021 14:05
Bombay
MUMBAI: Several celebrities have been trolled this week. Take a look at who’s been trolled this week and why.
Arjun Bijlani
Ishq Mein Marjawan actor has been trolled by netizens for selecting Sourabh Raaj Jain for KKK11’s elimination coup. Sourabh was eliminated and fans of the actor and the show blamed him for the same.
Disha parmar
Disha Parmar was trolled not to wear sindoor or mangalsutra. Netizens called her when she made an appearance in Rahul’s live Instagram session. This time around, she was trolled for not applying the sindoor. Disha had shared a few photos in a sari. She also had her chura on and her mangalsutra. However, she decided not to wear a sindoor. When she saw all of these comments on her post, she slammed them down by asking why they were getting mad if her husband or her in-laws didn’t have a problem with it.
Divyanka Tripathi
The actress was trolled for many reasons this time: for rejecting Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and for allegedly supporting Arjun Bijlani when he selected Sourabh for an elimination coup. Speaking of KKK11, the actress said it was the channel’s call for what to air on TV.
Gauahar Khan
Gauahar Khan recently criticized trolls who slipped questions after his marriage to Zaid Darbar. The first question is “When will you have a baby?” “, To which she replied:” When Allah wills! Duh. The second question he was asked was, “Why don’t you live with your in-laws?” To which she said: My husband and I have chosen what works for us. And finally, the former Bigg Boss competitor was asked, “Why have you been working all the time since you got married?” to which she said, I have been working for 20 years, I will work until 80! Insha’allah.
Nikki Tamboli
Nikki Tamboli was drawn into the Arjun Bijlani controversy. Some were of the opinion that Nikki should have been chosen by Arjun instead of Sourabh.
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar confused the victory of the Indian men’s hockey team at the Olympics with the victory of the women’s team. He was called for it.
Anu malik
Indian Idol 12 judge Anu Malik was brutally trolled for copying the music from the Israeli national anthem for the song Mera Mulk Mera Desh.
