Sonali Bendre’s Husband Goldie Behl Says He Has Always Dedicated His Life To His Wife: “My Life Has Not Changed” | Bollywood





Actress Sonali Bendre is a cancer survivor and has led a quiet life since returning to India in December 2018, following treatment in the United States. One of her biggest supporters has been her husband and filmmaker Goldie Behl. In a new interview, he opened up about his work and life with Sonali after his battle with cancer. Recall that in July 2018, Sonali Bendre announced that she had been diagnosed with “high grade cancer”. Soon after, she and her husband Goldie flew to the United States for treatment. She has kept her fans and supporters informed of her treatment and has since been an inspiration to many patients in a similar condition. After his return, Sonali mostly kept a low profile. In a new interview with Rediff.com, Goldie opened up about his life with her and how he’s moved around the OTT space in a big way. In response to a question about how the experience changed his life, both as a person and as a filmmaker, he said: “My life has not changed. I have always dedicated my life to him. and I always do. But you always believe that something that happened to someone else wouldn’t happen to you. The truth isn’t like that. That sense of caution has always been there. That’s why we came through the pandemic smoothly. I believe if anything can go wrong it will go wrong, but you have to prepare for it. “ Switching from movies to OTT after his wife was diagnosed with cancer, Goldie said the advantage of the web world was that there were fewer “variables.” As far as actors and directors were concerned, the web was definitely more accepted. He added that with the web world being a hybrid of film and television, many filmmakers take the time to adapt. Since he had done both, he was much more comfortable. Also Read: When Hema Malini Admitted His Family Opposed Marriage to Dharmendra: “I Called Him and Told Him …” Goldie also revealed that he creates content for young adults and took the help of his son Ranveer to get the “Gen Z” lingo correct. “We had him help us with a list of words that today’s younger generation uses. He also helped me with the types of clothes this generation likes to wear. There is a lot of brand influence. or jargon on the characters on my shows. Even the right kind of basketball moves. “ Goldie has produced web shows such as Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain and REJCTX.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/sonali-bendre-s-husband-goldie-behl-says-he-s-always-dedicated-his-life-to-his-wife-my-life-hasn-t-changed-101628408303747.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos