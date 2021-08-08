Universal’s former official contract to represent Qatar in Hollywood – Doha News

Former NBCUniversal Vice President Ron Meyer has signed an agreement with Qatar to serve as an advisor to the Doha Film Institute.

Ron Meyer, who was previously president of NBCUniversal, will act as a consultant to the Doha Film Institute (DFI) after signing an agreement with the cultural organization to represent Qatar in the film industry.

While the extent of Meyer’s role is unclear, sources have revealed that he will offer advice to Qatar on investing in content, as well as the potential construction of sound stages to attract film production to Qatar.

Industry sources have estimated Meyers’ consulting fees to be $ 6 million per year. The high price tag is a step forward for Qatar as it aims to become a bigger player in Hollywood investments.

The deal came after the chairman of the media company IAC, Barry Diller, reportedly introduced Meyer to the ruling Qatari family. Diller and his wife, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, are close to Sheikha Al Mayassa Bint Hamad Al Thani, president of DFI.

In recent months, Meyer has made several visits to Qatar.

DFI has made its mark on the scene. The institute has supported Hollywood films, including Nadine Labakis Capernaum and Asghar Farhadis The Salesman.

Recently, nine films supported by DFI was presented at the Cannes Film Festival in July.

The Qatar-based organization also launched the Doha Tribeca Film Festival, which ran from 2009 to 2012, to develop the film industry in the Gulf State.

DFI also hosts the annual Ajyal Film Festival in Doha.

