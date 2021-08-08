Castmates reflect on Jefferson Co. deputies killed as haunted house actor, love for Halloween





When not in his official uniform, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Shirley was in a suit. Since 2014, while building her career in public safety, Shirley has worked as an actor on the dread crew at American Horrorplex, a haunted attraction in Louisville owned by Travis Boling. He loved Halloween and he was a Halloween freak, Boling said. Every lair that was in town that was ever open, he was there. According to Boling, Shirley had the difficult task of carrying a 70-pound puppet in her role as a nurse trying to deal with a messy monster. But, the ghosts, horror, and general thrill of the Halloween season are what bonded Shirley and her fellow students as family. We’re not just employees here, Boling said. Here in the haunted house there are a lot of misfits, who just don’t fit in anywhere else and he made sure they knew they were one of us and we were holding on tight. . Beyond making everyone laugh with her fraternal pranks, what they will miss the most about Shirley is her innate ability to take care of others. Whenever he was with the other cast members he made sure they were okay, he made sure they knew they were loved and that they would always have someone to talk to, Boling said. That’s why they haven’t yet dealt with the tragic murder of the young MP in the wee hours of the morning of August 5. Still in uniform, but working off duty, Shirley was shot dead while sitting in his van in a Shively used car parking lot. One of our actresses was talking to her an hour before it happened, going back and forth on Snapchat, sharing funny stories and videos, Boling said. This is how we started our morning and it hasn’t been fair since. Shirley’s teammates will honor their friend and now fallen hero by adding his name and photo to the warehouse wall. It’s their way of choosing to remember the horror and humor he brought into their lives, in the midst of his absence this coming Halloween. Just know Brandon was a good old boy, he was one of the good guys, Boling said. The American Horrorplex comrades plan to attend Shirley’s viewing and funeral on August 11 and 12. No arrests have been made in this case so far, but $ 50,000 is offered for any information leading to a suspect and a conviction. Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI at 502-263-6000, the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS, or the Louisville Metro Police at 502-574-5673. Tips can also be submitted to tips.fbi.gov or [email protected]

