The country of others by Lela Slimani review between Morocco and the anvil | Lela slimani
IIt is dark in the north north of Morocco, that is to say. Mathilde, who arrived in 1946 in a mule cart, is a young bride from Alsace. And she did not fall for a colonialist in a white suit, but rather for the very handsome Amine Belhaj, a Moroccan soldier stationed in her city after the Liberation. Determined to slip the links that bound her to bourgeois France, Mathilde is betting everything on an exotic life in Meknes. Except it’s not Meknes, but a farm 15 miles outside of town. And not so much a farm as a windowless hut with a tin roof in the middle of nowhere.
And Mathilde is not the only one disappointed. Amines a sustenance during years of fighting and as a prisoner of war was this farm, bought by his father. Except now he curses him for this patch of dry scrubland, barely able to produce weeds, let alone the orchards and wheat fields he dreams of. Meanwhile, their eldest daughter, Acha, dreads her first day at school, and for good reason, shunned both by Europeans playing hopscotch and natives whispering for her curly hair and odd homemade clothes.
In fact, all of the characters in Lela Slimanis’ novel struggle to forge a life in alien territory, all of them evolving in physical, psychological, imagined terrains that have been seized by others. Amine’s younger brother, Omar, wants his country to return to these French invaders; their sister, Selma, longs for the freedom afforded to American teenagers, not the constraints of conservative Islam. Even Mathilde and Amine are baffled by each other’s expectations when it comes to marriage.
And no, this isn’t one of the tightly focused mental thrillers that Slimani is celebrated for, whether it’s the sex addict. Adele or the child killer nanny of lullaby. After stating that she wanted to stretch, push into a more spacious canvas, and write one of the birth-to-death sagas that she herself once loved to read, she dived into her own colorful family history to this, the first of a trilogy project.
And the resulting book is certainly as wild and lush as a meadow of wildflowers, the characters and their stories spilling out randomly over the grass. But just as there are a thousand ways to walk a meadow, there is also no clear path through this multi-focused book. Whenever you start to get engrossed in a person’s dilemma, the point of view shifts, sometimes to a character scrolling for less than a page.
Theres Mourad, Amines’ wartime aide-de-camp, who arrives at the farm, disheveled, sporting toothless gums and a crazy Love for Amine. Or Dragan Palosi, a local gynecologist, who dreams of exporting apricots and peaches to his native Hungary. Or Miss Fabr, who lives like a Moroccan in the Medina, providing advice systematically ignored by local girls.
With such rich material, it is a pity that Slimanis’s research is sometimes heavily weighted against a prostitute, Mourad recalls the brothels for non-white troops but also tells us openly that they were organized by the Office of Indigenous Affairs. . And yet at other times, the writing is careless said to herself that Mathilde loves cinema, her whole body stretched out towards the faces in Technicolor, when they have just seen a black and white film.
Real life is, notoriously, stranger than fiction, and it’s hard not to feel that Slimani has let go of his writer’s eye and has fallen fatally under the spell of this fragrant but personal material. Incidents are included even if they appear to be unrelated, while events with true narrative consequences are illustrated by the following anecdote. It will be fascinating to see what the next installment set in the late 60s brings, but one cannot help but hope that the writer (like his farmer grandfather) learns how to sort the wheat from there. ‘tares.
