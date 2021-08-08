Lee Cataluna: Hawaiian actor fought for better roles for Asian Americans

During the pandemic, Hawaiian-born actor Alvin Ing was on the scene, on Zoom, filming a BTS dance cover video and give interviews until he fell ill.

In mid-July, the 89-year-old Broadway veteran was diagnosed with pneumonia. A few days later, tests showed he had COVID-19, despite having been fully vaccinated. After two weeks of battling COVID at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif., Ing died on July 31.

Her long career has included roles on Broadway in “Pacific Overtures” and “Flower Drum Song”, in the national tour company “The World of Suzie Wong” and in films such as “The Gambler”, “Stir Crazy” and “Smillas Sense of Snow”, as well as numerous television appearances. One of his biggest accomplishments was supporting himself as a working actor, making a living doing what he loved. His legacy lies in the battles he fought for the roles of Asian actors on stage and on screen.

He was the beloved link between generations of AAPI performers who had found employment and sometimes even fame at a time when other opportunities were virtually non-existent, said playwright David Henry Hwang. As the AAPI actor of his generation, Alvin faced terrible racist exclusion, but survived as an artist with his joy and talent (not to mention his high marks) intact.

Ing was born in Hawaii in 1932, graduated from Roosevelt High School, and received a BA in Music from the University of Hawaii. A talented singer since childhood, Ing was a member of the Honolulu Community Chorus and performed with the Honolulu Community Theater, later the Diamond Head Theater. Although he loved musical theater, he didn’t think an acting career was possible, so he set out to become a music teacher. He moved to New York City to earn a Masters in Education from Columbia University. It was there that a friend convinced him to audition for musical theater.

Although he won roles in major productions, he was often a certain type of character, for example, the Asian house boy in “Aunt Mame”, a role he played on several occasions. . At that time, he told an interviewer, even the adult Asian characters in “The King and I” weren’t played by Asian actors.

Courtesy of: Evan DAngeles

We don’t usually get the lead roles. We tend to be the maids, the clerks, he said in an interview with the Honolulu Star-Bulletin in 1989. You can confront people about it, but you take the risk of doing it, maybe by doing it. losing your job. Now, you can say, well, you’ve got to stand by your principles. Yes you do. But on the other hand, there are so few jobs, it really becomes a struggle with yourself, within your own consciousness and within your own ideals. Do you accept work that is humiliating, or do you refuse it and don’t work, maybe for a long time?

It was a question he often asked himself. Ing didn’t say yes to all the roles. He notably turned down a role in a 1981 Peter Ustinov film titled Charlie Chan and the Curse of the Dragon Queen. The film was later criticized by the Association of American Artists of Asia-Pacific, which advocated for realistic and positive portrayals of the American Asia-Pacific experience in film and television – a group in which Ing was active. He was one of the founders of the Theater for Asian American Performing Artists, which focused on protesting racial stereotypes and promoting employment opportunities for Asian American actors.

He is best known for his role as the romantic leader, Wang Ta, in “Flower Drum Song”. I think I’ve portrayed Wang Ta as often as anyone in the business, he told the Sacramento Bee in 1969 when he was in the middle of a nationwide tour of the show. I have traveled the country from Hyannis and Cohasset to Fort Worth and Las Vegas. In Nevada, we did two shows per night for six months, which totaled 360 shows. In recent years, he has played an older character in the remake of the musical.

Tim Dang, former artistic director of East West Players in Los Angeles, has worked with Ing on several theater and advocacy projects. “Alvin has become a staple of musical theater productions at East West Players, playing iconic roles such as Beadle Bamford in ‘Sweeney Todd’, Roscoe in ‘Follies’ and another world premiere musical, ‘Beijing Spring’, on the Tiananmen Square Uprising. All along, Alvin brought a zest for life with a sharp, biting mind to everything. For me, as with so many over the decades, Alvin was a pioneer, a mentor, a colleague and a friend.

In 1989, Ing returned to Honolulu to perform in “Pacific Overtures” at the Honolulu Community Theater. In a press interview for this production, he reflected on his career and how he had walked the delicate road between playing problematic roles written for Asian actors while also arguing for better roles for Asian actors. He told the Star-Bulletin, I guess I just want to be an actor who can say he works most of the year. I just want to work my craft.

A memorial concert celebrating the life of Ing is scheduled for some time in November, which organizers plan to broadcast live from New York. The Abingdon Theater Company has established a scholarship fund on behalf of Ings and accepts donations here.