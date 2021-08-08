Lela Slimani has written about a sex addict and a murderous nanny. Next: his own family.





French colonization and the struggle for Moroccan independence in 1956 form the backdrop for the novel, and Slimani delves into the complex identities that emerged from this era. Acha, Métis daughter of Mathildes and excluded from her predominantly French Catholic school, is based on Slimanis’ mother. For inspiration, Slimani turned to American westerns and novels by William Faulkner, Carson McCullers and Flannery OConnor. There are many things Moroccans can identify with in Southern literature, from the hostile and sensual relationship with nature to racial tensions, although not the same as in the United States, to she declared. I wanted to build my own Alabama. Mathilde and Acha will be back: In the land of others is the first part of a trilogy. The second, which Slimani said last month was at a late stage, will focus on her parents’ generation. Her mother was one of the first women to practice medicine in Morocco, while her father, a former Minister of the Economy, was embroiled in an embezzlement scandal and was left unemployed and disgraced in the 1990s. (He was briefly jailed in 2002, but exonerated posthumously in 2010.) His fate deeply hurt the family and added to Slimanis’ adolescent detachment from his country. At home, her relatives spoke French and valued the financial and intellectual independence of women, unlike Moroccan society as a whole: everything that happened outside went against what I was taught. , she recalls. Like her parents and many upper-class children from the North West African Maghreb region, Slimani was later sent to Paris to study. The third book in her planned trilogy will resume when she settles there in 1999. She only got to know Morocco better, she says, between 2008 and 2012, when she worked as a journalist for Jeune Afrique magazine, covering the Maghreb and, later, the Arab Spring. It was wonderful, but I also realized how indifferent the Moroccan bourgeoisie is to the country, Slimani said. People know all about France and the United States, but they don’t care what happens two streets down the road. Her reporting on youth and sexuality at the time was a stepping stone to Sex and Lies, a non-fiction book she wrote in 2017 about the sex lives of women in the Arab world. Slimani has been keen to defend the rights of women in Morocco and elsewhere over the years, especially their right to sexual freedom and to wear whatever pleases them. She recognizes a difficult relationship with her own body. My editor told me that the word I use most often in my books is shame, she said. In Arabic, we say that someone who is well educated is someone who is ashamed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/08/books/leila-slimani-in-the-country-of-others.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos