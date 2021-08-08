Entertainment
Fredericton-born actor gets dream role in streaming version of Come From Away
For Tony LePage of Fredericton, the success of the Broadway musical Come from afar is about to offer a big break on the small screen.
LePage spent three years as an understudy on the Broadway Musical Tour, which has been on hiatus since Broadway closed under COVID-19 restrictions in March 2020.
Now, as the Theater District prepares to reopen, LePage has announced it will play a major role as the musical hits Apple TV + in September.
“It’s hard to say how special it is, I mean I’m being given the role that’s going to kind of be captured forever, you know it’s a huge, huge deal,” LePage said. to Harry Forestell, Radio-Canada News host New Brunswick at Six.
He calls it “a dream come true”.
Come from afar is the Canadian musical that tells the story of how the small town of Gander welcomed people stranded by ground planes following the September 11 attacks on the United States
He went to Broadway in 2017 and was nominated for seven Tony Awards.
Since most of the cast have multiple roles, LePage will be playing Garth, Kevin Tuerff, and others for the TV version, and that’s a major role.
LePage under-researched the role during its three years with the production, but this new opportunity came after the live theater was closed by the pandemic.
“Meanwhile, the producers in Hamilton, I don’t know if anyone has seen Hamilton, they are the same producers, and a few different production teams decided to film the show live. And I was chosen for the role, and that’s one of the most important things that ever happened to me, and I’m so grateful. “
Shooting the musical on stage wasn’t just about showing up and performing for the cameras once.
“We played the show probably 12 times, and so what they do is they choose different shots, because we had to do one with, there was this huge crane in the middle of the audience to get shots. wide, we do it for that and then we do it for the close-ups, ”said LePage.
He said it was director Christopher Ashley to put it all together.
LePage is also returning to Broadway as live theater comes to life in New York City next month.
Rehearsals begin August 30 and the show opens September 21. But LePage will be part of a concert version outside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on September 10.
This commemorative concert will take place on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the New York and Washington attacks.
“I mean it’s just honor after honor for me, I feel so lucky,” LePage said. “It’s kinda unbelievable. To be honest, I hope the series will last forever. I would love to see it last as long as possible. My main focus with Come from afar do i just want as many people as possible to see it.
“And so the longer it lasts on Broadway, the more people see it, because I really believe people are different when they leave the theater.”
That’s why he’s excited to stream on Apple TV + next month.
“I think it’s a show that people are better off seeing.”
