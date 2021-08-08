Actor Niamh Algar: Broken characters are most rewarding | Television

NOTiamh Algar is seated in front of a breathtaking and world famous sight. Look at that, she said, spreading her arm away from her camera, towards a breathtaking view of Buckingham Palace. The Irish actor, 29, is locked in a hotel in London, and the royal residence is actually a spectacular wallpaper. She’s halfway through her mandatory quarantine, just back from filming the sci-fi series Raised by wolves in South Africa. She’s had a bright, busy few years, going from acclaimed dramas and blockbusters, to independent films and a Guy Ritchie caper, so her little wonder is that she’s happy to take a few days off. I was telling a friend last night, it’s pretty cool because nobody could reach you. It’s actually a good decompression time.

She recently completed work on two particularly intense roles. In a new four-part television series Deception she plays the undercover officer known as Lizzie James, who participated in the doomed honey operation Operation Edzell in an attempt to trap the killer of Rachel Nickell, the 23-year-old woman who was murdered at Wimbledon Common in 1992. I didn’t know the story, so I had to find out about it, Algar says. The real Lizzie James has lifelong anonymity, but Algar spoke to other undercover officers about their work and spent a lot of time researching the police in the early ’90s.

Algar as Sadie Byrne in Deceit. Photography: Kevin Baker / Channel 4

Does it change the way you approach a role, if you’re playing real people? I would be lying if I said I didn’t feel like I had the pressure to make sure families or the real Sadie Byrne [[the name given by Deceit to the fictionalised character of the undercover officer whose code name was Lizzie James] I wasn’t going to look at this and feel exposed. But I kept remembering that this is the character of Sadie Byrne, and not a woman who’s going to watch him, potentially. She laughs. She might not look at him! She might be like: it looks a little dark. It seems a bit tense.

After Deception, there are Censor, a fabulously inventive new British horror from first-time director Prano Bailey-Bond. It takes place in the 1980s, against a backdrop of moral panic over nasty videos. Algar plays the Buttoned Enid, who spends his days watching gruesome horror movies, evaluating them for certification. As childhood trauma arises, reality begins to dissolve. Oh, I love Enid! She’s so strange, Algar laughs. As Enid sits through endless slashers, it’s hard not to think about the specter of the internet to come, online content, and the people who moderate it. I watched this documentary titled The cleaners, about the people who browse all things the internet and have to see the worst of humanity, and how it has such a huge psychological effect on them. Because, you know, they weren’t meant to see these things. Really weren’t.

It was Algar’s first time doing a period piece. Now, with contemporary phones and horror movies, it’s like a girl is going out into the woods on her own? You go: well if the hangar brought her phone with her