Actor Niamh Algar: Broken characters are most rewarding | Television

Actor Niamh Algar: Broken characters are most rewarding

NOTiamh Algar is seated in front of a breathtaking and world famous sight. Look at that, she said, spreading her arm away from her camera, towards a breathtaking view of Buckingham Palace. The Irish actor, 29, is locked in a hotel in London, and the royal residence is actually a spectacular wallpaper. She’s halfway through her mandatory quarantine, just back from filming the sci-fi series Raised by wolves in South Africa. She’s had a bright, busy few years, going from acclaimed dramas and blockbusters, to independent films and a Guy Ritchie caper, so her little wonder is that she’s happy to take a few days off. I was telling a friend last night, it’s pretty cool because nobody could reach you. It’s actually a good decompression time.

She recently completed work on two particularly intense roles. In a new four-part television series Deception she plays the undercover officer known as Lizzie James, who participated in the doomed honey operation Operation Edzell in an attempt to trap the killer of Rachel Nickell, the 23-year-old woman who was murdered at Wimbledon Common in 1992. I didn’t know the story, so I had to find out about it, Algar says. The real Lizzie James has lifelong anonymity, but Algar spoke to other undercover officers about their work and spent a lot of time researching the police in the early ’90s.

Algar as Sadie Byrne in Deceit.
Algar as Sadie Byrne in Deceit. Photography: Kevin Baker / Channel 4

Does it change the way you approach a role, if you’re playing real people? I would be lying if I said I didn’t feel like I had the pressure to make sure families or the real Sadie Byrne [[the name given by Deceit to the fictionalised character of the undercover officer whose code name was Lizzie James] I wasn’t going to look at this and feel exposed. But I kept remembering that this is the character of Sadie Byrne, and not a woman who’s going to watch him, potentially. She laughs. She might not look at him! She might be like: it looks a little dark. It seems a bit tense.

After Deception, there are Censor, a fabulously inventive new British horror from first-time director Prano Bailey-Bond. It takes place in the 1980s, against a backdrop of moral panic over nasty videos. Algar plays the Buttoned Enid, who spends his days watching gruesome horror movies, evaluating them for certification. As childhood trauma arises, reality begins to dissolve. Oh, I love Enid! She’s so strange, Algar laughs. As Enid sits through endless slashers, it’s hard not to think about the specter of the internet to come, online content, and the people who moderate it. I watched this documentary titled The cleaners, about the people who browse all things the internet and have to see the worst of humanity, and how it has such a huge psychological effect on them. Because, you know, they weren’t meant to see these things. Really weren’t.

It was Algar’s first time doing a period piece. Now, with contemporary phones and horror movies, it’s like a girl is going out into the woods on her own? You go: well if the hangar brought her phone with her

Around the first lockdown, Algar returned home to Ireland for a while and began to browse through her old newspapers and newsletters. As you do naturally. A lot of them were like: Niamh can’t stand still. She’s good at English, but it would be nice if she could concentrate more. Now she wonders if it was undiagnosed ADHD. Or just excessive energy, but I don’t see a problem with that. It just means I have to use it during the day to function.

She grew up just outside Mullingar, Westmeath, in the middle of nowhere, the youngest of five children. All of her siblings were heavily involved in the sport and she rode a pony from the age of four until she left school. I was the kind of kid who would go and make these crazy stories in my head and be in the woods and pretend I was Robin Hood, and come back at six in the evening when you knew your dinner was ready. And that was normal, she said. His father is a mechanic, his mother a nurse. So I think every time I suggested I wanted to be an actor, they just saw a red alert, like: she throws everything away.

After school, she moved to Dublin to study design at the Dublin Institute of Technology, but soon knew it wasn’t for her. She got a job as a runner for an Irish production company and quickly became a full-time actress, hitting UK screens in 2018 with an extraordinary range of roles. She did an artistic comedy-drama on Channel 4 with The bisexual and Pure, appeared with Richard Gere and the late Helen McCrory in MotherFatherSon, and played Ursula, the ex-girlfriend of convicted hired thug Arm in Quiet with the horses, for which she earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Baftas 2021. In 2019, she also played the role of Dinah in Shane Meadowss, an extraordinary and devastating television drama. Virtues.

Algar with James Nelson Joyce in The Virtues.
Algar with James Nelson Joyce in The Virtues. Photography: Dean Rogers

Algars’ entry is memorable: during an argument, Dinah’s boyfriend tries to take her away, so she hits him, cleanly and professionally, knocking him to the ground. Algar has been boxing since his student days. The cheapest gym would be a boxing hall, because it’s an accessible sport for a community, she says. I was the fittest I have ever been. This kinetic energy of moving your body and connecting with a bag or towels, to me it’s like releasing those happy endorphins.

Did Meadows write Dinah’s entry this way because of his skills, I ask? Yesterday, said Algar, his Virtues co-star Stephen Graham called for a conversation, to entertain her in quarantine, and it reminded him of a strange story. Meadows uses workshops with his actors to create the characters, and one day, after a workshop, Algar walked past a gallery in London. I stopped and saw this sculpture of a little girl, hands next to her, with boxing gloves on. It was a song called Slugger, by artist Schoony. She took a photo and sent it to Meadows. I said, I think I found Dinah’s inner child. And when the first draft of the script came out, she was the one boxing the guy.

Algar with Travis Fimmel and Matias Varela in Raised by Wolves.
Algar with Travis Fimmel and Matias Varela in Raised By Wolves. Photography: Coco Van Oppens / HBO Max

Virtues premiered in May 2019, and after that the story gets more special. When it came out, I got a message from Schoony on my Instagram. He said: I really like the show, can I send you something? His agent called to tell him there was a huge package in the office. I arrive home, and this is one of the works of art, of Slugger. No way, I say. I never said whatever to this artist, she said. I had goosebumps in the back of my neck. I was like, it’s crazy.

For Raised by wolves, which is executive produced and partly directed by one of Algars’ childhood heroes, Ridley Scott (growing up his sister’s pony was called GI Jane, and hers was called Maximus, after Gladiator), she recorded a regular audition tape, but also uploaded a video of herself boxing. It’s that Ridley Scott world, where a lot of his female characters are not only strong emotionally, but they’re also quite strong physically. You look at Sigourney Weaver, and she is in complete control of her space. So I just got on tape, doing pad work in the gym. I think they were probably like: this is unusual. Unusual or not, it worked so well that when her character, Sue, was supposed to die at the end of the first season, Scott and showrunner, Aaron Guzikowski, sat her down to tell her that they had decided to keep her. alive instead. You’re just like: oh, thank goodness, she said.

Algar clearly has a knack for tough, dark, and demanding characters. No matter how emotionally similar some of these characters are, they are all immensely different, she says. The broken characters are the most rewarding, I find. Because basically everyone was hiding something, were vulnerable, we choose to either put this rude exterior around ourselves or bring out this idea of ​​happiness. That said, she has no problem leaving it all behind at the end of the day. Just because I’m playing damaged characters doesn’t mean I’m damaged, she smiles. But my mom always asks me when I’m gonna do a romcom.

