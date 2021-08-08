Tributes to ‘Night Court’ actor Markie Post after his death aged 70





Tributes were paid to Night court actor Markie Post has died at the age of 70 from a battle with cancer. Post’s death on Saturday was confirmed by his manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky who spoke to Deadline on the tragic death. The outlet also shared a statement from the Post family which read: “Our pride is in who she was besides acting, a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewn curtains for the former. apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world. “ He also reported that Post had battled an unspecified type of cancer for three years and 10 months before his death. Following the news of Post’s death, fans paid tribute to the actor whose career spanned from the late 1970s to the late 2010s. Screenwriter Jenelle Riley said, “Markie Post has always been so funny, so smart, so sensitive. I remember there were three public defenders before his character on Night court because it was so hard to find the right combo. It’s so sad.” Markie Post has always been so funny, so smart, so sensitive. I remember there were three Public Defenders before his character on Night Court because it was so hard to find the right combo. It’s so sad. https://t.co/F95UzUkdOx – Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) August 8, 2021 Author Tara Benett posted: “It was a strange but consistent thing that after moving to LA I would see Markie Post randomly in a Carrows or Apple store. I felt like a good omen of times like I did. loved Night court. She was always smiling and happy, which I loved to see. “ It was a strange but consistent thing that after moving to LA I would see Markie Post randomly in a Carrows or Apple store. I felt like auspicious times because I loved Night Court. She was always smiling and happy that I loved to see. https://t.co/rTAQleiEnH – Tara Bennett (@TaraDBennett) August 8, 2021 Undead Walking podcast host Sarabeth Pollock commented, “Oh no! Not Markie Post. I loved him in the Night court. I was too young to really understand jokes, but I laughed because I knew it was funny and that I would grow up to understand humor. “ Oh no! Not Markie Post. I loved him at Night Court. I was too young to really understand jokes but I laughed because I knew it was funny and that I would grow up to understand humor. https://t.co/rRqoNbDbO7 – Sarabeth Pollock (@SarabethPollock) August 8, 2021 Post was born in Palo Alto, Calif., And began her television career as an associate producer on the game series, according to hollywood reporter. She moved on to the theater and made her television debut as Roberta in Fries episode “Rally ‘Round the Bank.'” Post went on to be credited in episodes of The Incredible Hulk, Team A and Cheers before landing a regular role in a series Night court. Her film credits include the role of Cameron Diaz’s mother in the hit 1990s comedy There is something about Marie. Post also turned to voice acting and starred as June Darby as a series regular on the children’s TV show. Processor premium between 2010 and 2013. She is survived by her husband Michael A. Ross and her daughters, Kate Armstrong Ross and Daisy Schoenborn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/tributes-paid-markie-post-night-court-actor-after-her-death-aged-70-1617263 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

