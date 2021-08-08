“She made me withdraw from four films”





Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon were two of Bollywood’s most promising actresses during the ’90s era. Both were part of several big movies and enjoyed a large number of fans. However, despite being at the peak of their careers, there was animosity between them. Karisma and Raveena both shared cold vibes and their catfight was once the talk of the town. The two even refused to pose together at Shahrukh Khan’s Holi party. Reports claim that the animosity between the two actresses was because of Ajay Devgn. According to the Pinkvilla Report, Raveena Tandon was asked why she hadn’t posed with Karisma Kapoor. To which the actress said: “It doesn’t make me a superstar if I pose with a Karisma Kapoor today. She’s not in my life by any means. “I’m a professional, I don’t care. I would pose with a broomstick if needed. Karisma and I are not the best friends in the world. Ditto with Ajay. Professionally, I am ready to work with Ajay or Karisma. When it comes to work, I don’t care about these stupid ego issues, ”Raveena added. Raveena Tandon has repeatedly searched Karisma Kapoor. She even alleged that Karisma used her influence to drive her out of four films. As IBTimes quoted Raveena as saying, “I won’t name the heroine, but because she wasn’t sure of herself, she got me removed from four movies. I actually had to do one of the movies with her. She was apparently closer to the producer and the hero. So these things happen, but I don’t like to play these kinds of games. While she did not disclose the name of the heroine, we can predict that she made a sneaky bite on Lolo. Interestingly, even after so much animosity, just because of Ajay, he didn’t end up with either of them as he fell in love with Kajol and then married her. Farah Khan also once revealed the ugly feud between Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon. During one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker said that once I was doing a song with Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, in a movie called Aatish. They both had a kind of teenage spat. They hit each other with their wigs. They wore these wigs with braids and beads. One was kicking, the other was tapping her foot with her heel. It was quite childish. I’m sure they’ll laugh about it now, she added. However, Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon have since moved on and are now on good terms. Must read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek mocks Sudesh Lehri for loaning 1 crore, Paise Bhi Udhar Diye Hai Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/when-raveena-tandon-slammed-karisma-kapoor-during-their-ugly-catfight-she-had-me-removed-from-four-films/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos