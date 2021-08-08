Entertainment
Must read! These Bollywood celebrity newborns have been kept away from social media
Bollywood star kids who stayed away from social media
MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities often have to share their personal lives on social media platforms. Their life is not always personal, but some follow it strictly. Bollywood celebrities often give fans a glimpse into their personal lives via Instagram and share cute moments with loved ones on social media. Star kids are no different! Every now and then B-Town moms and popular faces namely Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan post aww moments with their babies. There are a few babies who have been kept away from the social media world.
Adira, daughter of Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopras
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra welcomed a little girl into their home in 2015. Adira has been fiercely protected by her parents. There is only one photo with Adira, she is kept away from the cameras, Rani had shared. My husband, being a private person, wants Adira to have a normal education. Seeing the circumstances around her, where the parents are little known, there will always be an intrigue as to “how is our child?”. There will be some kind of extra attention that they probably don’t deserve … You don’t want them to have any extra privileges or importance. You want them to grow up like normal people.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh
Saif and Kareena welcomed their second child this February. Totally opposite to the media glare under which Taimur Ali Khan grew up, his brother Jeh has been kept away from the paparazzi and social media. Bebo continues to share little glimpses of his son but has never revealed his appearance on Instagram. The actress shared a glimpse of Jeh in her pregnancy book. The name ‘Jeh’ has also been named after a long time.
Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj’s daughter, Nevaeh
Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj become parents and welcome a little girl. A year has passed now, the couple have yet to introduce fans to their baby girl. The actor shared Since our daughter is extremely precious to us, we want to keep her away from the illusion of social media for as long as possible.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohlis’ daughter Vamika
The duo have a huge number of fans. Actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohl the lovely couple became parents in January this year when they were lucky enough to have a baby girl. While introducing her to fans, they maintained their decision not to expose her on social media. When a fan asked Virat to share a photo of Vamika, the cricketer replied: We have decided as a couple not to expose our child to social media until she understands what social media is. and can make their own choice.
