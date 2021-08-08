Trans actor explains why voicing Hearthstones’ first non-binary character was so important to her

Voice artist Kayleigh McKee has an incredible range. With seemingly effortless ease, she oscillates between typically masculine and feminine ranges.

Even the current Zoom robotic recording line is imitated perfectly.

I will say anyone can get this range, she said modestly. That’s all I had to do over time and learn. But because I took the time, I reaped the dividends.

McKees’ career includes voiceover work for roles of all genres in both Game and anime, including games like Genshin Impact and it all just came out NEO: The world ends with you.

She is also the voice of Varden Dawngrasp, Foyers first non-binary character. Pokemon may have been his entry point into the game, but as a fan of World of warcraft Growing up, voicing Varden was one of the coolest things and one of the best first forays into AAA gaming that I could have asked for.

As a trans voice artist, McKee describes herself as a woman in her own right and then certain when it comes to her range and ability to perform roles of all genders. Still, she was initially worried about playing the pioneer role.

Could I bring this to life, not just as a trans umbrella character, but as a non-binary character? And they trusted me on that, she said. I went there sort of. And I just leaned into what I saw as the core of their being using my own experiences.

The reactions to her portrayal of Varden have been positive, proving that she is more than capable.

Everything in my career now is sugar over the top. When you ask someone to thank you, your performance has helped me feel like I don’t have to stay in the closet. Now I can just ride this wave and keep trying to be a good role model, a good representation of my community.

McKee has it Dungeons & Dragons loving dad to thank for his introduction to cartoons and video games. Later, she got into the theater, but it was Laura Jane Grace, trans singer of the punk group Against Me, who really inspired her. When Grace came out she said she was going to continue using her voice for the performance. And I knew I wanted to do theater, I knew I wanted to be involved in games and cartoons. After hearing this, I knew this was what I had to do.

The story continues

Dubbing has certainly opened doors for trans actors like McKee. If I were on stage, I wouldn’t want to play a man, she says. But behind the mic I can use the range I always had to go [lifts voice] up there, do something a little light and cheerful, and then come down here [drops voice] and make people who have voices like that comfortably.

It allows me to do roles that I never dreamed of doing, and such a variety of roles. It makes me so happy.

Most of the time, it is his talent and his voice that give him a role. Yet, on the other hand, there are casting directors, even so-called allies, who fear offending or saying the wrong thing, or fear fans won’t appreciate a woman playing. a man.

I’m definitely losing roles because of that too, she says. But to compensate for that, it gives me this wide range of possible characters to people who are willing to say that she has the skill, she has the ability.

Kayleigh McKee.

The challenges faced by trans vocal artists

Trans vocal artists face many other challenges. One of them is even seeing roles in the first place.

Online auditing sites, for example, will often split roles between men and women with no way to see both, instead of being able to filter by vocal range. A human touch is certainly welcome. McKee is especially grateful for her agent’s openness, but not all agencies are understanding.

Even working with independent creators: half of them are very, very proactive and socially advanced. And then the other half is like, I’ve never done this before, and you make me uncomfortable, she said.

Does the versatility of its lineup open doors to opportunity, or is it often cataloged in queer roles?

People will hear me play a female role and they will see my face. And then they will only send me female auditions. Because that’s why they know me, McKee said.

She wants doors to be opened across the genre spectrum, for all opportunities to be shared, allowing voice artists to choose for themselves which roles their voices may be suitable for.

And although being hired by diversity is a rarity for McKee, there are still times when he is offered unsuitable roles for lack of education. Understanding comes slowly, she said, but I think it will.

Being too trans or not trans enough poses other challenges. McKee describes an incident where she was auditioning for a trans girl and was asked to speak louder, even though it was physically demanding. Eventually the casting director went with a non-trans vocal artist.

Especially non-binary people face this problem. For males assigned at birth, they are often considered male and not assigned female roles featuring something that vocal artist Casey Mongillo has discussed. For women assigned at birth, they are treated like light girls where a character is not binary but the directors want them to sound like a girl.

[Directors] should have the thought of inclusion and the ability and what people are capable of and what people are really good at that stuff, McKee says. In particular, be open to strange sounding characters.

She adds: You don’t look trans enough or you look too trans. It’s such a constant battle.

Kayleigh McKee.

For some trans vocal artists, the whole notion of vocal ranges and gender roles can be a source of dysphoria. McKee, however, is playing on his strengths. Personally, for me, playing these characters, I know that doesn’t make me less of a woman, it doesn’t make me less of me, she says.

She also notes that women have played male roles in cartoons for decades. And if a woman has the capacity to do it, why not?

So what can be done to support trans people in the dubbing industry?

What I want is if you’re cis and you have something that tells our stories, include us in the casting process and include us in the sensibility of the dialogue as well, McKee says.

If you’re in the audience, if you’re a consumer of these games or shows, or if you’re a writer, just accept us on the basis of our skills as a performer. Treat us like humans.

Help us to be seen, help us get these roles, because we have been excluded for so long. Finally, I hope there will be a world where anyone can audition for anything of any kind, because there will be no more inequality, no more need to bring others to the level. . But at the moment, that is not the case.

Of course, there are those in the industry who show the necessary support. I wanted to thank the industry for the people who accepted me and my friends and who learned and grew, McKee says.

Above all, McKee just wants trans vocal artists to be treated equally.

I’m just a girl behind the mic, doing what everyone else does. And I want people to recognize it.

