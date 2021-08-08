Abhay Deol Says Bollywood Is Very Cliché: It Doesn’t Matter If You Come From A Cinematic Family | Bollywood





Abhay Deol believes that Bollywood works like a clique, where loyalty is rewarded. The actor, who is the nephew of veteran actor Dharmendra and cousins ​​of actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol, also said that being part of a movie family doesn’t necessarily guarantee being included. . Ultimately, we as a culture reward loyalty more than we reward innovation. We’re just culturally built like that. So it doesn’t matter if you are an insider or an outsider, if you show loyalty you can go a long way, Abhay told Zoom, adding that he always tried to do something different and get out of the mainstream. dominant. Abhay said that although he could have done it, he did not build any bridges. It’s not that bad, it’s you as an individual if you choose to stay away from the crowd, so no matter if you are from the inside, you will be left out of the crowd. But if you want to be in the crowd, I mean Bollywood is very cliché, we all know that. So you can choose a click and if someone likes you and thinks, okay I can do something with that person, then it doesn’t matter if you are from a movie family or not, you will be taken, a he said. Read also | Twinkle Khanna remembers being touched by Akshay Kumar’s wise words, but his son Aarav burst the bubble: it’s dialogue In 2005, Abhay made her Bollywood debut with Socha Na Tha. Since then he has worked in films such as Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Shanghai. It also made its presence felt in the digital space with the original Netflix film Chopsticks, the original Zee5 Line of Descent, and web series such as JL50 and 1962: The War in the Hills. Currently, Abhay is preparing for the release of the Disney Spin movie, in which he plays the father of a teenage girl who discovers his love for creating DJ mixes. The film will be released on Disney + Hotstar this Independence Day (August 15).

