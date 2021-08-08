Brian May: Eric Clapton and anti-vaccines are ‘fruit cakes’ | Entertainment





Brian May called Eric Clapton and other anti-vaccine “fruitcakes”. The Queen guitarist insisted that the “Wonderful Tonight” hitmaker is still her “hero,” but admitted that their views on many issues differ, such as the 76-year-old musician’s anti-lock stance and the recent pledge not to perform at concerts where proof of coronavirus vaccination is required to attend. Asked about Eric’s point of view and anti-vaccines as a whole, Brian told The Independent: I love Eric Clapton, he’s my hero, but he has very different views from me at many ways. “He’s a person who thinks it’s OK to shoot animals for fun, so we have our disagreements, but I would never stop respecting the man. Anti-vaccines, I’m sorry, I think those are fruit cakes. There is a lot of evidence to show that vaccination helps. Overall, they were very safe. There will always be side effects in any medicine you take, but to say that the vaccines are a plot to kill you, I’m sorry, that goes in the jar of fruit cake for me. The 74-year-old rocker also lambasted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his decision-making during the pandemic and insisted that some of his antics were “totally unacceptable”. He fumed: “I think it would have been impossible for anyone to make worse decisions than Boris. At every moment, he has done too little, too late. Hundreds, if not thousands, of our family members have died because of bad advice and because of the bad decisions Boris made with Hancock and these other people. “If he had taken the precautions to close the borders a year earlier, we would not have been in the situation we were in. And the fact that he was willing to trade lives openly enough for economic gain, I find horrible completely unacceptable. “It’s like Winston Churchill comes out into his garden and sees the planes above and the bodies and the bombs are falling! The bombs are falling! Should we be hiding? No, actually thinking about the economic consequences of hiding. Meanwhile, the UK government last month confirmed proof of vaccination will be a legal requirement at sites from the end of September. In response, Eric said in a statement: Following the announcement of PMs on Monday July 19, 2021, I feel compelled to make a personal announcement: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is discrimination. . audience present. Unless there is a provision for the participation of all people, I reserve the right to cancel the show.

