R. Kelly criminal trial: timeline of allegations





For two and a half decades, the singer who plays the role of R. Kelly has faced allegations of child sexual abuse, often enticing them with music and the promise to help launch their own musical careers. In 2017 and again in 2019, public attention increased as a result of the #MuteRKelly campaign, a series of protests and boycotts of his music, and the release of Survive R. Kelly, a documentary including testimonies of several women accusing the singer of abuse. But the 54-year-old artist settled the civil complaints against him and was acquitted in a high-profile criminal case against him for child pornography in 2008. The case marked Mr Kelly’s first criminal prosecution. A second criminal trial opens Monday, in federal court in Brooklyn, where Mr. Kelly is located accused with racketeering based on the sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping, forced labor and Mann Law offenses.

These violations involve coercing and transporting women and girls into interstate commerce to engage in illegal sexual activity. Mr Kelly, who has been in custody since 2019, has pleaded not guilty in both cases. Angel M. Melendez, a special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations, was among those who announced the charges in July 2019. As it is claimed, for two decades the company led by R. Kelly has preyed on young women and teens whose dreams of meeting a superstar quickly turned into a nightmare of rape, child pornography and forced labor. , did he declare. in a report at the time. The musician-turned-predator is said to have used his fame to incite some victims into nefarious sexual acts while some members of his company calculatedly facilitate the aberrant conduct. R. Kelly believed he could fly, but it will be fair to see his oppressive wings cut off. On the same day those charges were announced, a separate federal indictment against the singer was unsealed in Chicago. There he faces charges of pornography and obstruction. Chicago trial, originally slated for September, now appears to be on an indefinite wait pattern, Deputy U.S. Attorney Jeannice Appenteng, tell the judge in July. One of Mr Kellys’ attorneys, Steven Greenberg, spoke to reporters in February 2019. Mr Kelly is strong, he has a lot of support and he will be vindicated on all of these accusations, Mr Greenberg said at the time. One by one, if necessary.

Here is a timeline of the charges against a singer whose popularity has declined since the early 2000s. His latest album, 12 Nights of Christmas, was released in October 2016. Age is nothing but a number

In the early 1990s, R. Kelly met his teenage niece, Princess of R&B Aaliyah, who became his protégé. He produced his first album, Age Aint Nothing but a Number, named after the title track he wrote and released in May 1994. Three months later in Chicago, Mr. Kelly, then 27, married Aaliyah Dana Haughton, aged 15 but listed as 18 on a marriage certificate. (In Surviving R. Kelly, Demetrius Smith, a former personal assistant to Mr. Kelly, said I had forged papers for them. But Aaliyah was underage.) (In December 2019, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn accused Mr Kelly of bribing an Illinois government employee the day before the wedding to obtain false identification for Aaliyah. At the final preliminary hearing ahead of Mr. Kellys’ trial on Monday, U.S. District Judge Anne Donnelly ruled that the jury will be allowed to hear how Mr. Kelly allegedly had sexual contact with Aaliyah while she was underage.) The prosecution begins Between 1996 and 2002, at least four separate women sued Mr. Kelly. In December 1996, Tiffany Tia Hawkins, then a high school student, for follow-up Mr. Kelly for $ 10 Million, The Chicago Sun-Times reported in December 2000. Ms Hawkins stated that the two started having sex in 1991, when she and he was 15 years old. Two years after the lawsuit, Mr Kelly came to an agreement with Ms Hawkins for $ 250,000. The same year, the singer won three Grammys for his song I Believe I Can Fly.

In 2001, Tracy Sampson filed a lawsuit against the singer, accusing him of forcing her to have sex with him when she was 17. This case was also settled out of court. In 2002, two more lawsuits: a woman said she was underage when Mr Kelly pregnant her and forced her to have an abortion. Another woman said she was filmed during sex without her knowledge. Both cases were reported by Chicago media, and both were settled out of court. Video, indictment, acquittal

Music critic and journalist Jim DeRogatis reported on events in Chicago at the time and went on to investigate the charges against Mr. Kelly. In February 2002, a videotape was left anonymously in the mailbox at Mr. DeRogatiss’ home. The tape appeared to show Mr. Kelly having sex with a teenage girl and urinating on her. The Chicago Sun-Times, where Mr. DeRogatis worked at the time, began to investigate. Also in February 2002, Chicago police revealed their own investigation of Mr. Kelly, the same day he performed at the opening ceremony of the 2002 Olympic Winter Games. Four months later, the musician has been indicted by a grand jury on 21 counts of child pornography in Chicago.

The case took more than five years to go to trial. Mr. Kelly pleaded not guilty and in June 2008, after less than a full day of deliberation, a jury acquitted him of all charges. A renewed balance sheet

In July 2017, two events followed: Mr. DeRogatis published an explosive article titled Inside the cult of the R&B Pied Piper with BuzzFeed and the #MuteRKelly campaign started to gain attention. The article reported disturbing claims that the singer lived with several young women and was in control of all aspects of their lives. Four months after this article appeared, Mr. DeRogatis has written about his experience in The New Yorker. Even 17 years of reporting were not enough to shine the spotlight on Kelly as the one who has exhibited many others, he wrote, because no one, it seems, is less important in our society than young black women. Oronike Odeleye, the co-founder of #MuteRKelly, felt this feeling firsthand. She started a petition to get Mr. Kellys’ music to air in Atlanta, and the momentum spread across the country, supported by the strength of #MeToo. For example, in April 2018, Tarana Burke, who founded the #MeToo movement, asked radio personality Tom Joyner to stop supporting Mr. Kelly. Mr. Joyner sworn to stop play the music of the singers on the Tom Joyner Morning Show.

Survive R. Kelly until now

After Lifetime aired the Surviving R. Kelly documentary in 2019, the Cook County Attorneys Office started to receive numerous calls alleging abuse, and authorities have started to investigate the allegations. Mr. Joyner, the radio personality, was interviewed in the documentary. The more we talk about it, the more we see what R. Kelly has done historically over and over again, he said. And then all these things that he settled, we have to keep pushing. And keep going until we get charges. For some reason it is Teflon. And I don’t understand. I do not understand why the justice system cannot bring him to justice. Later that year, Mr Kelly was charged with 10 new counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Chicago by Cook County prosecutors. Three of the four people identified as victims in the case were young women between the ages of 13 and 16 when the events allegedly occurred. No trial date has been set for these charges. And it will remain that way until the end of Mr. Kelly’s federal criminal cases.

In July 2019, five months after Chicago authorities indicted Mr Kelly, the singer was arrested again in Chicago, this time by federal prosecutors who announced an indictment of 13 counts including the seduction of a minor, obstruction of justice and child pornography. On the same day, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn unsealed a separate indictment, which is the case that begins Monday with jury selection. The charges, which include one count of racketeering and four counts of violating Mann’s Law, involve five anonymous women, three of whom were minors at the time. Mr. Kellys’ Chicago federal case is on hold while racketeering case unfolds in Brooklyn; the judge set a status hearing for August 17th. If convicted, Mr. Kelly could face up to 20 years in prison.

